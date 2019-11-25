ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Trade unions, employers to sign minimum wage hike agreement ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
The Estonian Trade Union Confederation (EAKL).
The Estonian Trade Union Confederation (EAKL). Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

Social partners in the Estonian Trade Union Confederation (EAKL) will be signing a national minimum wage agreement for 2020 and 2021 on Monday according to which the minimum monthly wage is to increase to €584 and minimum hourly wage to €3.48 next year.

The agreement to be signed was reached last week with the help of the public conciliator. According to the agreement, the minimum wage will increase in 2021 to 40 percent of the national average wage, the absolute value of which will be fixed by employers and employee unions next summer on the basis of the Bank of Estonia's summer economic growth forecast, which is to be published next June.

Parties to the agreement sought the help of the public conciliator after an increase to €578 agreed upon in August was not confirmed by the supervisory board of the EAKL.

The parties have now also agreed to launch a joint nationwide survey regarding the effects of minimum wage on Estonia's socio-econoic development.

The increase in the minimum wage will also bring with it an increase in the size of welfare payments as well as fees at many kindergartens, although there has been talk for years of untying these from the minimum wage. Before moving forward on the welfare issue, the Ministry of Justice is awaiting the results of an analysis. The Ministry of Education and Research, meanwhile, is not currently planning on untying kindergarten fees from the minimum wage.

The current minimum wage in Estonia is €540 per month and €3.21 per hour.

The new minimum wage has been agreed upon by the Estonian Employers' Confederation (EKKT), representing Estonian employers, and the EAKL, representing Estonian employees.

Over the past ten years, the minimum wage has nearly doubled — from €278 in 2010.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

estonian employers' confederationestonian trade union confederationminimum wage
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Watch Again
Latest news
12:59

Protesters picket Tallinn Kaubamaja over battery farm egg sales

12:41

Opposition leaders: Lemetti dismissal EKRE-led pressure on civil servants

12:22

Finnair cancels all Tallinn-Helsinki flights due to strike in Finland

12:06

Paper: E-residency is soft power five years after launch

11:48

Traffic restrictions in Tallinn during Ukrainian president visit on Tuesday

11:29

Lemetti to take dismissal from rural affairs ministry to court

11:11

Trade unions, employers to sign minimum wage hike agreement

10:52

Prime minister calls for Mart Järvik dismissal

10:29

Government releases rural affairs ministry Secretary General Illar Lemetti

10:21

Aktuaalne kaamera asks MPs what 'plan B' really means

10:17

Government holds extraordinary meeting to discuss Järvik, Lemetti questions Updated

09:23

Samost and Sildam: Mart Helme forgot one rule of communication

08:54

Report: One fifth of teachers in Russian schools have insufficient Estonian

08:21

Politician Ants Leemets dies

24.11

Flights between Finland and Estonia cancelled on Monday by strike action

24.11

Ukrainians light candles on Freedom Square to remember Holodomor victims

24.11

Estonia, EU countries call for Western Balkan accession process to continue

24.11

Population minister says all Estonians in Finland are welcome to return

24.11

Estonia blocks higher education institution due to sustainability fears

24.11

Smart traffic control system to be built on Tallinn ring road

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: