ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Unions turn to national conciliator after minimum wage negotiations fail ({{commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
The European Trade Union Confederation (ETUC) annual congress in Tallinn. Oct. 11, 2019.
The European Trade Union Confederation (ETUC) annual congress in Tallinn. Oct. 11, 2019. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

Representatives from the Employers Union and the Estonian Trade Union Confederation (EAKL) failed to agreed the minimum wage for 2020 and agreed to the national conciliator on Wednesday.

Earlier this month the trade union and employers' negotiating delegations agreed if they had not concluded negotiations by Oct. 23 then they would ask for help from the national conciliator.

In August it was agreed that the minimum wage would be €578 in 2020, but the unions would not give their final approval. On Wednesday, employers were ready for a slightly larger offer, but unions did not agree.

For years, trade unions have been pushing for a minimum wage of at least 40 percent of the average wage, which would require an agreement of approximately €600.

At the beginning of October, EAKL trade union chairman Peep Peterson confirmed to ETV's Aktuaalne kaamera that the trade unions want 40 percent of Eesti Pank's average salary, which will be approximately €590.

Minimum wage is currently €540 euros and the minimum hourly rate is €3.21. The average wage in August was approximately €1,400.

Minister of Social Affairs Tanel Kiik said the minimum wage should be agreed by the time the state budget is adopted or by the end of the year.

"We need to know a concrete number since the minimum wage affects many different grants and price lists for local municipalities," he said. "And, of course, employers and employees need to know when concluding work contracts."

So far the budget has taken into account that the minimum wage will increase by 7 percent next year.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

estonian trade union confederationminimum wageemployers union


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Watch Again
Latest news
17:29

Kaljulaid meets new Emporer and robots in Japan

17:12

Minister tight-lipped about sale of Patarei Sea Fortress

16:59

R&D council to take decisions into own hands

16:40

Aeg: Perling to continue as acting prosecutor general if no consensus

16:17

Former Tallinn nightclub Vabank files for bankruptcy

15:48

Reps: Final kindergarten curriculum will take a couple more years

15:22

Riigikogu grants UK drivers one year grace period after Brexit

15:09

President on media freedom at Äripäev conference

14:55

Tallinn could introduce tourism tax in 2021

14:13

Swedbank profits remain unchanged at €148.2 million to September

13:40

Police will not open criminal proceedings into Tallinn Transport

12:59

Trade minister opposes private media newspaper delivery proposal

12:33

Unions turn to national conciliator after minimum wage negotiations fail

12:25

Live: Estonian National Ballet celebrates World Ballet Day

12:01

Ida-Viru County tourism increases to summer 2019

11:32

Education minister: Abolishment of basic school exams not yet decided

10:55

Riigikogu tasks government with developing Estonian language plan

10:34

Municipal scheme brings nearly 600 young people back to work or education

09:56

Statistics: Record number of cinema visits in 2018

09:34

Audit: Free higher education reform outcomes 'patchy'

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: