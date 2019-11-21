Tallinn kindergartens increase fees

Kindergarten fees will rise by €5 next year after it was announced on Wednesday that the minimum wage will increase.

In Tallinn, the price of kindergarten fees are set at 12.2 percent of the minimum wage, so when one increases so must the other. In 2020 monthly fees will rise from €66 to €71 per child. By law it must not exceed 20 percent.

Plans to unlink kindergarten fees from the minimum wage have been discussed for years but so far no moves have been made to do so, ERR reported.

In 2015, Equality Commissioner Liisa Pakosta said that automatic linking of kindergarten place and minimum wage is not legal. Last autumn, the Ministry of Education promised to revise the place fees when the draft law on pre-school education is completed.

As reported yesterday, the minimum wage will rise from €540 to €584 for fulltime work next year.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!