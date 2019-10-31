ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Reform Party bringing bill to remove Tallinn kindergarten fees ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR, ERR News
Reform Party city government chair Kristen Michal.
Reform Party city government chair Kristen Michal. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

The Reform Party is drawing up a bill to remove kindergarten fees in Tallinn from next year.

A similar bill from the Social Democratic Party (SDE) group on Tallinn City Government was defeated by 39 votes to 16 last month, though education spokesperson from the dominant Centre Party, Märt Sults, has said that abolishing fees will happen sooner or later.

Chair of Reform's city government group Kristen Michal gave his rationale for the move, ERR's online news in Estonian reports.

Michal said that abolishing fees would save families with one chiled in kindergarten €854 per year, and those with two, €1,708 per year.

Reform says on average a kindergarten place costs just over €70 per month.

While removing fees would leave a gap of €6 million which would need to be found to keep the city's over 22,000 kindergarten places afloat, Michal said much of this could be found by removing what he called subscribing to propaganda such as RBK, broadcast from the Russian Federation, and winding up Tallinna TV completely. Tallinna TV, seen as the tool of the Centre Party, has stopped broadcasting, but still provides online content.

Another source of revenue savings would be in inefficient public-private partnerships, which could be renegotiated to find €2 million, Michal claimed.

If the bill were to pass a city government vote, the change would come into effect from Sept.

However, according to ERR's online news in Estonian, kindergarten costs for the whole of 2021 would mean €18 million would need to be found.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

reform partytallinn city governmentkristen michalkindergartenscentre partykindergarten feeskindergartens in tallinn
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Watch Again
Latest news
15:57

Rail Baltica construction underway, building transport hubs first

15:24

Justice minister on Kross case: A dishonest take in a political battle

14:51

Ratas in the US: Progress made on security, money laundering and 5G

14:17

Eesti Energia posts €9.5 million loss in third quarter

13:46

Prosecutor: Mary Kross did not harm anyone in beach attack claims

13:08

Power grid company introducing automated line failure tech following storms

12:10

Estonian government endorses 1,314 immigration quota for 2020

11:38

September industrial production down 5 percent on year

11:16

Reform Party bringing bill to remove Tallinn kindergarten fees

10:40

September retail turnover up 4 percent on year

10:14

Tänak praises Hyundai driver as possible new teammate

09:59

Mary Kross false evidence court hearing terminated

09:26

Bears, cheap import goods troubling beekeepers

08:49

Sleet, rain in forecast on Thursday

08:13

State communications authority to roll out text message warning service

30.10

What the Papers Say: Tänak and Helme's travels and Estonian societal change

30.10

Amendment to try and curb red tape when applying for disability

30.10

Estonia's 2018 tax-to-GDP ratio at 33 percent

30.10

October industrial confidence indicators down

30.10

Gallery: Winning design chosen for central Tartu parking garage

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: