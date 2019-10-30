ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Tallinn city government getting rid of Raepress ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

Tallinn Mayor Mihhail Kõlvart (Centre). Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
As of Nov. 15, Tallinn city government is establishing a communications department at its city government office, replacing the currently operating Raepress.

"The purpose of the change is to revamp and modernize the city's communications system to better suit the needs of informing city residents and changing media consumption," Tallinn Mayor Mihhail Kõlvart (Centre) said. "This is one step in developing the city's media and communications."

A communications department with six jobs will be established under the city's public relations bureau, the goal of which will be to relay important information reflecting city life as well as cooperation with various media channels to ensure that the lives of city residents and guests are comfortable and enjoyable, and that residents and guests alike are kept informed of information that is important to them.

The new communications department will consist of a head of department and five spokespersons, two of which will provide information in Estonian, two in Russian, and one in English. Raepress currently employs seven people, including a director and six editors.

An open competition will be announced for the spokesperson positions.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

tallinn city governmentraepress
