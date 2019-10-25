Tallinn to fund free meals for children in private kindergartens

The draft of the budget of the City of Tallinn for next year envisages free meals also for children attending private kindergartens along with more funding for programs aimed toward prevention and intervention to combat school harassment.

The kindergarten meals subsidy for children attending private kindergartens is to take effect from the new academic year, that is Sept. 1, 2020, spokespeople for the city government said.

Considering the number of children currently attending private kindergartens and the likelihood that it will increase somewhat, the city has earmarked almost €100,000 for this purpose in its budget for next year.

The precise regulations for compensating private kindergartens for the meals provided to children attending creche and kindergarten groups will be prepared by the city's Education Board in cooperation with private kindergartens.

Mayor Mihhail Kolvart said that free meals were introduced in Tallinn's municipal kindergartens two years ago and now the city wishes to extend the subsidy to cover also the children of the capital city who attend private kindergartens.

"Definitely this will also help to reduce the burden on parents raising small children, as the kindergarten place fee makes up a significant portion of the expenses paid for by the parent," Kolvart said.

He added that the city government has reckoned with it that the numbers of Tallinn children attending private kindergartens may increase somewhat, causing the need to increase the amount of money paid for their kindergarten meals.

Programs to introduce prevention and intervention measures to combat school harassment in all municipal schools of Tallinn stand to get nearly €60,000 in 2020.

Kolvart said that school harassment has become a serious social problem that needs to be addressed in-depth and with determination.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!