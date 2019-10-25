ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Tallinn to fund free meals for children in private kindergartens ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
BNS
Kindergarten children at play.
Kindergarten children at play. Source: EV100.ee
News

The draft of the budget of the City of Tallinn for next year envisages free meals also for children attending private kindergartens along with more funding for programs aimed toward prevention and intervention to combat school harassment.

The kindergarten meals subsidy for children attending private kindergartens is to take effect from the new academic year, that is Sept. 1, 2020, spokespeople for the city government said.

Considering the number of children currently attending private kindergartens and the likelihood that it will increase somewhat, the city has earmarked almost €100,000 for this purpose in its budget for next year.

The precise regulations for compensating private kindergartens for the meals provided to children attending creche and kindergarten groups will be prepared by the city's Education Board in cooperation with private kindergartens. 

Mayor Mihhail Kolvart said that free meals were introduced in Tallinn's municipal kindergartens two years ago and now the city wishes to extend the subsidy to cover also the children of the capital city who attend private kindergartens.

"Definitely this will also help to reduce the burden on parents raising small children, as the kindergarten place fee makes up a significant portion of the expenses paid for by the parent," Kolvart said.

He added that the city government has reckoned with it that the numbers of Tallinn children attending private kindergartens may increase somewhat, causing the need to increase the amount of money paid for their kindergarten meals.

Programs to introduce prevention and intervention measures to combat school harassment in all municipal schools of Tallinn stand to get nearly €60,000 in 2020.

Kolvart said that school harassment has become a serious social problem that needs to be addressed in-depth and with determination. 

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright



{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Watch Again
Latest news
19:01

Land sale for future IKEA store outside Tallinn concluded

18:49

Culture is Happening: Events around Estonia from Oct. 25-31

18:26

What the papers say: Estonian twin undertakers in US, Veriora skate park

18:15

CityBee starts offering car rental service in Tallinn

17:59

Ex-IT minister Kert Kingo says she followed law when misleading Riigikogu

17:28

Tallinn to fund free meals for children in private kindergartens

17:13

Tallinn Transport chief says foreign labor could reduce bus driver shortage

15:58

Over 5,000 digital signatures collected supporting fur farm ban

15:22

Official letter shows minister aware of M.V.Wool risks earlier than claimed

14:56

Chinese investor convinced Tallinn-Helsinki tunnel will be successful

14:28

Ministry's inaction will lead to pharmacy crisis, reform impacts unknown Updated

14:04

Over €49 million to be spent on improving safety of busy roads

13:31

Health board traces second listeria strain to M.V.Wool fish factory

13:04

Isamaa chairman: Nothing tragic about postponing pension reform

12:28

Hiiumaa ferry timetable change will harm local business, says one firm

11:31

EKRE has several candidates for Kingo replacement

10:53

Tänak should clinch WRC title in Catalunya, says Toyota team boss

10:15

Judges protest justice ministry court information inspection

09:23

Estonia received €500 million more from EU than it paid into budget in 2018

09:16

Estonia supports UK's request for Brexit withdrawal extension

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: