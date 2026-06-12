X!

New kindergarten enrollment rules still leave some families waiting

News
A kindergarten in Tallinn. Photo is illustrative.
A kindergarten in Tallinn. Photo is illustrative. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

Despite a new law requiring local governments to provide kindergarten placements before a parent returns to work, some Estonian families have still been left waiting.

A legislative amendment that took effect last fall requires cities and municipalities to offer families kindergarten placements for new kids two months before a parent plans to return to work. But some families say they still missed out.

As is typical in Estonia, Tallinn parent Kätlin Bowden put her child on the city's kindergarten waiting list shortly after birth, in late 2024, requesting enrollment beginning in May 2026, when her child would be about 18 months old.

Instead, her child was offered spots in two different kindergartens beginning August 10.

Bowden said she contacted the Tallinn Education Department in late March and was told she should have followed up sooner if she wanted a spring placement.

"They told me that if I really wanted a placement from May, I should have called them much sooner, and now it was too late," she recalled. "That if I had called them earlier and confirmed I really did want to enroll starting in May as stated in my application, they could have offered me a temporary spot at another kindergarten."

By the time she contacted the city, however, she was told it was already too late and placements had already been assigned.

Bowden said the city doesn't adequately account for the fact that children are born throughout the calendar year and many families need to enroll their kids in kindergarten well before August.

Automated system coming this fall

According to Tallinn kindergarten coordinator Anne Targem, the case likely fell into a transition period after the new law took effect last September and the city finally updated its own enrollment rules this spring.

A new automated system should be launched in September that will offer families kindergarten enrollment two months ahead of the requested deadline.

"The system will automatically issue offers and look for available spots before offering them to families," Targem said.

If a family declines an automatically offered spot, the city says it will try to provide a temporary placement at the nearest kindergarten with vacancies while the child waits for a vacancy at the family's preferred location.

Targem said spots in kindergartens remain available throughout Tallinn, adding that enrollment has fallen enough that about 30 classrooms across the capital city will not be reopening this fall.

Bowden's child, meanwhile, is attending private daycare until August — an arrangement she said has placed a strain on the family's budget.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Johanna Alvin, Aili Vahtla

Related

simple news in estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:39

18 cattle die in Pärnu County BRSV outbreak

16:24

Tartu plant expands hazardous waste incinerator capacity to meet demand

16:00

Uku Varblane and Magnus Piirits: When pensions grow but life pulls ahead

15:52

2 killed in Rapla County road traffic accident

15:49

Gallery: Ukrainian artist's new Tallinn show explores violence 'everywhere'

15:30

Tartu unveils strategy to guide nightlife development through 2035

15:16

Experts: Estonian history lessons do not skirt round challenging topics

14:51

New kindergarten enrollment rules still leave some families waiting

14:46

Government on crash course: Eesti 200 refuses to give up means-tested benefits

14:16

Possible tornado reported Thursday as severe storms swept Southern Estonia

be prepared!

Most Read articles

10.06

Estonia, Ukraine stop short of signing drone deal after Zelenskyy visit

08:28

Tallinn erects modular bomb shelter in the heart of the city Updated

30.05

ERR to carry FIFA World Cup 2026 matches live

11.06

Estonia sees spa boom as tourism and spending habits shift

11.06

Tallinn moves Ukrainian flag at Freedom Square onto scaffolding

11.06

Estonia drills civil unrest response, evacuation and crisis coordination in mass exercise

11.06

Remote bog island in Southern Estonia blanketed in blooming irises

10.06

Estonian Parliament approves consent law

11.06

Estonia renews calls for alumina export ban amid Ireland-Russia shipments

11.06

TalTech wants to terminate ministry cooperation agreement over difference of views

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo