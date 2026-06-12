New kindergarten enrollment rules still leave some families waiting

Despite a new law requiring local governments to provide kindergarten placements before a parent returns to work, some Estonian families have still been left waiting.

A legislative amendment that took effect last fall requires cities and municipalities to offer families kindergarten placements for new kids two months before a parent plans to return to work. But some families say they still missed out.

As is typical in Estonia, Tallinn parent Kätlin Bowden put her child on the city's kindergarten waiting list shortly after birth, in late 2024, requesting enrollment beginning in May 2026, when her child would be about 18 months old.

Instead, her child was offered spots in two different kindergartens beginning August 10.

Bowden said she contacted the Tallinn Education Department in late March and was told she should have followed up sooner if she wanted a spring placement.

"They told me that if I really wanted a placement from May, I should have called them much sooner, and now it was too late," she recalled. "That if I had called them earlier and confirmed I really did want to enroll starting in May as stated in my application, they could have offered me a temporary spot at another kindergarten."

By the time she contacted the city, however, she was told it was already too late and placements had already been assigned.

Bowden said the city doesn't adequately account for the fact that children are born throughout the calendar year and many families need to enroll their kids in kindergarten well before August.

Automated system coming this fall

According to Tallinn kindergarten coordinator Anne Targem, the case likely fell into a transition period after the new law took effect last September and the city finally updated its own enrollment rules this spring.

A new automated system should be launched in September that will offer families kindergarten enrollment two months ahead of the requested deadline.

"The system will automatically issue offers and look for available spots before offering them to families," Targem said.

If a family declines an automatically offered spot, the city says it will try to provide a temporary placement at the nearest kindergarten with vacancies while the child waits for a vacancy at the family's preferred location.

Targem said spots in kindergartens remain available throughout Tallinn, adding that enrollment has fallen enough that about 30 classrooms across the capital city will not be reopening this fall.

Bowden's child, meanwhile, is attending private daycare until August — an arrangement she said has placed a strain on the family's budget.

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