Paper: Child support increases after minimum wage rises

Child support will increase to €292 a month after an increase in the minimum wage, newspaper Õhtuleht reported.

The law specifies the monthly maintenance payment for one child may not be less than half of the minimum wage which from 2020 will be €584 or €3.84 per hour.

Next year child support payments will increase from €270 to €292 each month.

As of March 2018, there were 9,220 parents owing child support in Estonia which equated to approximately €60 million.

Payers often argue the law requires them to hand over more money than is actually needed, Õhtuleht said.

--

