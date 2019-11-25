What the papers say: Järvik, Pirita River pool, Estonian cider in Japan

On Monday, Nov. 25 the papers were dominated by the Minister of Rural Affairs Mart Järvik, but several other stories managed to sneak in alongside.

Järvik scandal continues

Postimees writes (early Monday morning) that there is something wrong with a system that would allow Järvik to leave office at Secretary General of the Ministry of Rural Affairs Illar Lemetti's expense.

"This was not a disagreement about how to stimulate rural life, neither helping fishing or agriculture nor a personality clash - but about publishing correspondence between Mart Järvik and his (now former) adviser Urmas Arumäe; for anyone who insists on honest conduct in his country, and who also believes that politicians' slurs must be made public, Lemetti's cause is compelling: he saw that the minister may have abused his position. And he turned to the law."

"In the event that the release of Illar Lemetti remains Mart Järvik's last act as a minister, it can be said that Ratas' attempt to hold the coalition together at all costs has taken on new dimensions," the paper wrote.

"The dismissal of Secretary General Lemetti would be a completely inappropriate and flagrant move, whereby the Prime Minister would give a clear signal to EKRE that nothing will break this coalition."

Vilja Kiisler writing for daily paper Eesti Päevaleht wrote that it was "inevitable" that Järvik needed to resign but that it was "shameful and embarrassing" that Lemetti was forced out of office too, and she argues that the government went against the rule of law.

"This shows that Jüri Ratas does not have any moral authority in the government," she said, adding that the next minister will also come from EKRE's ranks and the bad behaviour will continue.

"Lemetti acted as the conscientious chancellor had to behave: he noticed signs of a possible crime and reported it to the prosecution... He did exactly what he was supposed to - provided we had the rule of law," she wrote.

She wondered how many officials were willing to end their careers to confront corruption when they would not be spared for reporting it, and ending her piece by saying: "What does it even mean to be a public official in a situation where the state has placed political obedience above professionalism and conscience?"

Estonian cider sold in Japan

Last week ERR News reported that Põhjala Brewery had entered the Chinese market place for the first time, and Ärileht wrote that Estonian cider makers are following suit in Japan. Alvar Roosimaa, owner of Jannihanso Cider in Pärnu, told the publication that the business venture had happened by chance as an importer from Osaka contacted the company and wanted to start working with the brand.

Jannihanso Cider will be sold as part of a pop-up store from Nov. 20 to 25, selling Baltic products. Roosimaa does not know yet if his products will continue to be sold after the store closes but hopes to continue doing business if possible.

Deer quota hunting highest in Estonian history

Maaleht reported that Estonia's highest ever deer hunting quota - 32,000 - has been set this year, although hunters would prefer the number to be lower. The paper says "this hunting quota is mandatory for hunters. It can be viewed as a community order" or an "obligation" so they have little choice but to kill the requested amount.

Hunters are hoping people understand if there are too many deer they can damage crops, trees, and it can create weak herds which can damage the animals. There were also more than 4,400 deer killed by vehicles in road accidents last year. If anyone does not like the deer being hunted on their country, they have the right to ban hunting on their property, the paper said.

Outdoor swimming pool to be built at Pirita

Postimees reported that an outdoor swimming pool will be built in Pirita River next summer for the cost of €80,000. It will be seven meters wide and 25 meters long, the newspaper said.

Although its exact location is not yet known, the pool will be managed by Pirita Sports Center, and the section of water and the river bed will be cleaned before it opens. Priit Aunroos, head of the sports center, said changing rooms and trashcans and other amenities will also be installed.

In the past there have been several open-air pools and diving boards along the river; the first was opened in 1910.

All Maxima stores to close on Jan. 1 so employees can have family time

Ärileht reported that all Maxima stores in Estonia will be closed on Jan. 1 to allow employees to spend time with their families. This is the third year in a row that the Lithuanian-owned company has implemented this policy. Maxima is the only retail company to do this in Estonia; it employs 3,700 people and has 82 retail stores in its chain.

