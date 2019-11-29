EKRE's new candidate for rural affairs minister announced

The Conservative People's Party of Estonian's (EKRE) new candidate for the Minister of Rural Affairs is Arvo Aller, the CEO of the Ida-Viru County Farmers' Union, writes Delfi .

Aller has been selected as a candidate by EKRE but has not yet met Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Centre).

Aller was born in 1973 in Kohtla-Järve. He graduated from the Estonian University of Life Sciences (Maaülikool) in Tartu as an agronomist and works in the Ida-Viru County Farmers' Union.

He will replace former-minister Mart Järvik (EKRE) who was released from office on Monday by the government.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!