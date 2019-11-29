ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
EKRE's new candidate for rural affairs minister announced ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

Arvo Aller.
Arvo Aller. Source: Election Alliance for Jõhvi.
The Conservative People's Party of Estonian's (EKRE) new candidate for the Minister of Rural Affairs is Arvo Aller, the CEO of the Ida-Viru County Farmers' Union, writes Delfi.

Aller has been selected as a candidate by EKRE but has not yet met Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Centre). 

Aller was born in 1973 in Kohtla-Järve. He graduated from the Estonian University of Life Sciences (Maaülikool) in Tartu as an agronomist and works in the Ida-Viru County Farmers' Union. 

He will replace former-minister Mart Järvik (EKRE) who was released from office on Monday by the government.

Editor: Helen Wright

ekreminister of rural affairsarvo aller
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

