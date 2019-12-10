Aller: Talks for finding secretary general underway

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Arvo Aller (EKRE) on Vikerraadio.
Arvo Aller (EKRE) on Vikerraadio. Source: Kadri Põlendik/ERR
Talks for finding a new secretary general for the Ministry of Rural Affairs are already underway, said Arvo Aller (EKRE), who was appointed minister of rural affairs later on Tuesday morning.

"Talks are underway with candidates for the new secretary general," Aller said on morning radio program Vikerhommik on Tuesday.

The dismissal of previous secretary general Illar Lemetti was the decision of the previous minister and the government, Aller said, declining to provide his own assessment of the move.

Regarding the farmer protest scheduled to take place on Toompea Hill in Tallinn on Tuesday, Aller said that he could also take it as a show of support for himself, as it will give him ideas on how to make things better in Estonia.

Aller will be taking over as minister of rural affairs after fellow Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) member Mart Järvik was dismissed from the position on Nov. 25.

President Kersti Kaljulaid formally appointed Aller minister later on Tuesday morning.

-

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
