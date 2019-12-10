Gallery: President appoints Arvo Aller next rural affairs minister

On Tuesday morning, Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Center) and Arvo Aller (EKRE) met with President Kersti Kaljulaid at Kadriorg, where the president formally appointed Aller the next minister of rural affairs.

Aller was born in Kohtla-Järve in 1973. He graduated from the Estonian University of Life Sciences (EMÜ) with a degree in agronomy. He also serves on Jõhvi City Council and as deputy chairman of the Rural Affairs Committee of the Riigikogu.

Aller is a member of the board of the Estonian Rural Affairs Support Services, the Estonian Young Farmers, and the Estonian Union of Agricultural Advisers. From 2008-2018, he served as a member of, and for the last six years the chairman of, the advisers' professional qualifications committee. He is a certified adviser in agronomy, rural business as well as financial economics.

He first joined the forerunner of the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE), the People's Union of Estonia, on Dec. 15, 2002.

Aller is married with two children.

His predecessor Mart Järvik was dismissed from office by the president on Nov. 25.

