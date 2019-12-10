ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Gallery: President appoints Arvo Aller next rural affairs minister ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
President Kersti Kaljulaid appointed Arvo Aller (EKRE) minister of rural affairs. Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019.
Open gallery
9 photos
Photo: President Kersti Kaljulaid appointed Arvo Aller (EKRE) minister of rural affairs. Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019. Author: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

On Tuesday morning, Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Center) and Arvo Aller (EKRE) met with President Kersti Kaljulaid at Kadriorg, where the president formally appointed Aller the next minister of rural affairs.

Aller was born in Kohtla-Järve in 1973. He graduated from the Estonian University of Life Sciences (EMÜ) with a degree in agronomy. He also serves on Jõhvi City Council and as deputy chairman of the Rural Affairs Committee of the Riigikogu.

Aller is a member of the board of the Estonian Rural Affairs Support Services, the Estonian Young Farmers, and the Estonian Union of Agricultural Advisers. From 2008-2018, he served as a member of, and for the last six years the chairman of, the advisers' professional qualifications committee. He is a certified adviser in agronomy, rural business as well as financial economics.

He first joined the forerunner of the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE), the People's Union of Estonia, on Dec. 15, 2002.

Aller is married with two children.

His predecessor Mart Järvik was dismissed from office by the president on Nov. 25.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

kersti kaljulaidministry of rural affairsarvo aller
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
Latest news
11:44

Paper: Education joins digital success as Estonia's next marketing drive

11:25

Bill abolishing pharmacy reform submitted to Riigikogu

11:01

Infrastructure minister: Rail Baltic will be completed on time

10:50

Statistics: Trade declined by more than 5 percent in October

10:35

Gallery: President appoints Arvo Aller next rural affairs minister

10:06

Aller: Talks for finding secretary general underway

09:42

Saaremaa boat builder wins €50 million Oman police contract

09:18

No roads to be closed for tractor protest on Toompea Hill

09:16

Alaver lawyer: No official notification Austrian investigation terminated

08:43

Reinsalu attends Foreign Affairs Council in Brussels

09.12

Human rights body: Growing intolerance threatens gains already made

09.12

Study: 2,543 people in Estonia died by suicide from 2006-2016

09.12

Committee chair: State aid for Estonian farmers increased to €10.3 million

09.12

Austrian criminal investigation into ski coach Mati Alaver terminated

09.12

Wage fund for cultural workers to increase by 2.5 percent

09.12

Rail Baltic unveils first visuals of future infrastructure

09.12

Burial site ties major Viking swords find to warriors from Rävala

09.12

What the papers say: Christmas trees and school principals

09.12

Harju County local governments prefer 2+1 roads and railroads to 2+2 roads

09.12

Swedbank Group restructuring, Helo Meigas among those to leave

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: