Minister of Rural Affairs scraps plan to abolish deputy secretary general

Minister of Rural Affairs Arvo Aller (EKRE) cancelled the plan of the former minister Mart Järvik to abolish the position of Deputy Secretary General for Food Safety and Research.

In November, Järvik initiated an amendment aimed at abolishing the post of Deputy Secretary General for Food Safety and Research which is held by Toomas Kevvai.

"The structural change was brought to the cabinet by the previous minister. But in this case, it is off the table," Aller said at a government press conference, on Thursday.

President Kersti Kaljulaid appointed Arvo Aller as Minister of Rural Affairs on December 10.

The previous Minister of Rural Affairs, Mart Järvik, was dismissed by the President on November 25.

--

