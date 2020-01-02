ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Minister of Rural Affairs hires two advisers ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Ruve Šank
Ruve Šank Source: Scanpix/Postimees Grupp/Elmo Riig
News

Minister of Rural Affairs, Arvo Aller (EKRE), has hired Ruve Šank and Andrus Toss as his advisers.

Šank's experience is in organizational continuity, communication, and external contacts. He has worked in various positions in the Ministry of Rural Affairs, mainly in the field of external relations, but has also been a representative of international organizations (FAO and WTO). He will be paid €1,000 for a part-time position.

Most recently, Toss worked for Alutaguse rural municipality government. He ran for the Alutaguse election in the 2017 local elections and received 57 votes. Prior to his municipal career, Toss worked for the Defense Forces. His advisor position is fulltime and he will be paid €2,500.

Toss told ERR that he would advise the Minister mainly on rural issues, various organizations and fisheries. He stressed that he would not deal with party politics.

Toss believes that by choosing Arvo Aller as the Minister of Rural Affairs, the ministry has turned a new page and tensions are a thing of the past. "Arvo Aller is a very different man than his predecessor, not in a bad or good sense, but his working style is very different," said Toss.

"The goal is to keep the peace and grow it so that the team works. This morning was the first major meeting with the staff and I didn't see any tension there," he added.

Andrus Toss in 2017. Source: Matti Kämärä / Põhjarannik

While Aller is a member of EKRE, Šank and Toss are not.

Currently, one of the ministerial adviser posts is vacant, as is the secretary general.

Maido Pajo and Mart Ummelas were advisers to the previous Minister of Rural Affairs, Mart Järvik, who both left at the same time as the minister.

--

Editor: Helen Wright

