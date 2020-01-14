Finance minister nominates Mart Järvik to rural development body role

Finance minister Martin Helme (EKRE) has proposed appointing party-mate Mart Järvik as board member of the Estonian Rural Development Foundation (MES). Järvik was rural affairs minister from late April until being released from office in November 2019.

Helme made the proposal to Järvik's successor as minister, Arvo Aller (EKRE).

Järvik, a former IRL (now known as Isamaa) member, joined EKRE in 2015. He was forced to step down by the government on November 25 following a series of controversies including conflict of interest accusations involving an advisor, and interfering in the work of another adviser, Illar Lemetti. The latter was also released from office, on the same day as Järvik.

The forerunner to the MES began its activities in 1993, with the establishment of a fund responsible for boosting rural entrepreneurship via loans. The MES itself was created in 2001.

