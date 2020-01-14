Järvik would earn €236 if elected to board of Rural Development Foundation

If former Minister of Rural Affairs Mart Järvik (EKRE) becomes a member of the Board of the Rural Development Foundation (MES), he will receive a monthly salary of €236.47 (gross).

Järvik would get a seat on the MES Council by replacing current Minister of Rural Affairs Arvo Aller (EKRE), who took over from Järvik last year.

The chairman of the supervisory board is paid €354.71 and a member €236.47 per month (gross).

Under the State Assets Act, at least one member of the MES Council must be elected on the proposal of the Minister of Finance. Previously, Aller was the elected member until he took over as Minister of Rural Affairs.

As the Minister of Rural Affairs is the founder of the MES, his duties are incompatible with those of a member of the council. Aller must now step down from the MES Council and the Minister of Finance Martin Helme (EKRE) proposed on Tuesday that Järvik should be elected as a new member of the Council.

Järvik joined EKRE in 2015. He was forced to step down by the government on November 25 following a series of controversies including conflict of interest accusations involving an advisor, and interfering in the work of another adviser, Illar Lemetti.

The forerunner to the MES began its activities in 1993, with the establishment of a fund responsible for boosting rural entrepreneurship via loans. The MES itself was created in 2001.

Currently, the MES has nine posts. The Chairman of the Supervisory Board is Andres Oopkaup and its members are Enel Liin, Erko Vallbaum, Janika Usin, Mait Talu, Mart Undrest, Rait Verrev, Raivo Musting and Tiit Niilo.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!