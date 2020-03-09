ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Mart Järvik proposed as deputy mayor of Pärnu

Minister of Rural Affairs Mart Järvik (EKRE).
Minister of Rural Affairs Mart Järvik (EKRE). Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
Mart Järvik, a former Rural Affairs minister of the Estonian Conservative People's Party (EKRE) who was forced to step down after a scandal, is now a candidate for the deputy mayor of Pärnu.

Järvik told ERR that he had accepted the offer after a week of thinking and that he would arrive in Pärnu at three o'clock on Monday to meet Mayor Romek Kosenkranius (Pärnu United Electoral Alliance).

The city council meeting, which is set to hold a vote of no-confidence against Andres Metsoja (Isamaa), a city councilman, and dismiss deputy mayor Siim Suursild (Isamaa) and appoint a new deputy mayor, will take place on Wednesday, March 11.

Last week a no-confidence vote against Pärnu Mayor Romek Kosenkranius failed 19-20 in the 39-member Pärnu City Council on Thursday.

The no-confidence motion against the mayor was introduced by 19 members of the city council's Reform Party and Isamaa groups together with Social Democrat (SDE) Kalev Kaljuste.

The balance of powers shifted, however, after Deputy Mayor Meelis Kukk, a member of Isamaa, resigned as deputy mayor and restored his powers as a city council member. A simple majority, or the support of 20 council members, would have been needed for the no-confidence vote to pass.

The Pärnu United Electoral Alliance, the Center Party and EKRE now want to form a new coalition in Pärnu which would include EKRE in place of Isamaa.

The creators of the new coalition and Meelis Kukk submitted a no-confidence measure against city council chairman Andres Metsoja and Regional Development Committee chairman Mati Sutt. Both of the latter are members of Isamaa.

From 2002 to 2018, Mart Järvik was the mayor of Järvakandi. Järvik, who joined the EKRE in 2015 and previously belonged to the IRL, was the Minister of Rural Affairs until November 25, 2019.

He was forced to resign as a result of a series of scandals in the ministry's administration and losing the Prime Minister's confidence. 

On January 14, ERR wrote that Minister of Finance Martin Helme (EKRE) proposed that the Minister of Rural Affairs nominate Mart Järvik as a member of the Board of the Rural Development Foundation for the next five years. Minister of Rural Affairs Arvo Aller (EKRE) did so on 15 January.

Editor: Helen Wright

pärnumart järvik
About us

