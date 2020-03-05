No-confidence vote against Pärnu mayor fails

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Sitting of Pärnu City Council.
Sitting of Pärnu City Council. Source: Verner Vilgas/ERR
A no-confidence vote against Pärnu Mayor Romek Kosenkranius failed 19-20 in the 39-member Pärnu City Council on Thursday.

The no-confidence motion against the mayor was introduced by 19 members of the city council's Reform Party and Isamaa groups together with Social Democrat (SDE) Kalev Kaljuste.

The balance of powers shifted, however, after Deputy Mayor Meelis Kukk, a member of Isamaa, resigned as deputy mayor and restored his powers as a city council member. A simple majority, or the support of 20 council members, would have been needed for the no-confidence vote to pass.

The Pärnu United Electoral Alliance, the Center Party and the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) want to form a new coalition in Pärnu which would include EKRE in place of Isamaa. The creators of the new coalition and Meelis Kukk submitted a no-confidence measure against city council chairman Andres Metsoja and Regional Development Committee chairman Mati Sutt. Both of the latter are members of Isamaa.

The two new no-confidence measures will be discussed at Pärnu City Council's March 11 sitting. Also on the agenda that day is the dismissal of a member of the city government and the confirmation of a new city government member.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

pärnuromek kosenkranius
