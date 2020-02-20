ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Reform Party calls for no-confidence vote in Pärnu mayor ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

Pärnu mayor Romek Kosenkranius. Source: (ERR)
Pärnu city council opposition Reform Party is calling a meeting aimed at drawing up a no-confidence motion in sitting mayor Romek Kosenkranius.

Twenty Reform Party city councilors signed a motion on Wednesday, head of Reform's Pärnu district Irina Talviste said.

Talviste added that all 10 Isamaa councillors had also signed. Isamaa members pulled out of the ruling coalition earlier this week, with the Pärnu United Electoral Alliance now to start negotiations with the current coalition partner, Center, and the opposition party Estonian Conservative People's Party (EKRE).

One Social Democratic Party (SDE) councilor also signed the motion.

Rosenkranius told ERR earlier in the week that the negotiations with the Center Party are likely to go smoothly. 

"We have been in the coalition with them for two and a half years and the coalition has worked very smoothly," the mayor said. "The question is what the negotiations with the third party will be, but I'm optimistic."

Editor: Andrew Whyte

pärnuno-confidence voteromek kosenkraniuspärnu city government
