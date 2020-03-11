ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Vote of no-confidence against Pärnu's deputy mayor passes ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Andres Metsoja (Isamaa).
Andres Metsoja (Isamaa). Source: Anna Aurelia Minev/ERR
News

A vote of no-confidence carried out by against Pärnu deputy mayor Andres Metsoja (Isamaa) gained enough votes to pass on Wednesday afternoon.

Out of 39 council members, 20 voted in favor of no-confidence in Metsoja and 19 against.

The successful no-confidence vote against Metsoja boosted the birth of a new coalition which formed last week in Pärnu. 

The new coalition was formed of the Pärnu United Electoral Alliance (Valimisliit Pärnu Ühendab), the Center Party and the Estonian Conservative People's Party (EKRE). Isamaa is now in opposition.

A no-confidence vote against Pärnu Mayor Romek Kosenkranius failed 19-20 last Thursday. He is a member of the Pärnu United Electoral Alliance.

The no-confidence motion against the mayor was introduced by 19 members of the city council's Reform Party and Isamaa groups together with Social Democrat (SDE) Kalev Kaljuste.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

pärnu
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Dictation Test
Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
Estonia and Brexit
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
15:44

Defense forces refute coronavirus rumors

15:16

Vote of no-confidence against Pärnu's deputy mayor passes

14:58

Prime minister: We must be prepared for possible economic crisis

14:28

Economic affairs minister: No plans to raise taxes, cut public sector wages

14:05

Horror film-inspired scarf competition takes place in Haapsalu

13:43

Riigikogu to vote again on second pillar pension reform bill Wednesday

13:22

Police identify man who disturbed duck's nest and eggs in Tartu

13:07

Photos: 'Time Flies over Harbors' exhibition opens at Seaplane Harbor

12:47

Chancellor of Justice: Too-strict coronavirus measures could backfire

12:24

Economic Analyst: We do not currently predict long-term problems

12:06

Startup conference Latitude59 reschedules due to coronavirus outbreak

11:43

Estonia first nation invited by France to join Mali operations expansion

11:26

Health Board: International events in Estonia should be postponed

11:14

Estonian banks charging higher home loan interest rates than in Finland

10:47

Social affairs minister wants to double foster family and care home support

10:44

Center MP self quarantines for two weeks after Italy visit

10:31

Ratas attends European Union leaders meeting by video conference

10:13

Statistics: Imports rise, exports fall on year to January 2020

09:51

Constitution English-language translation gets overhaul ahead of centennial

09:32

Finance minister: Economic crisis is here

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: