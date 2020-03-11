Vote of no-confidence against Pärnu's deputy mayor passes

A vote of no-confidence carried out by against Pärnu deputy mayor Andres Metsoja (Isamaa) gained enough votes to pass on Wednesday afternoon.

Out of 39 council members, 20 voted in favor of no-confidence in Metsoja and 19 against.

The successful no-confidence vote against Metsoja boosted the birth of a new coalition which formed last week in Pärnu.

The new coalition was formed of the Pärnu United Electoral Alliance (Valimisliit Pärnu Ühendab), the Center Party and the Estonian Conservative People's Party (EKRE). Isamaa is now in opposition.

A no-confidence vote against Pärnu Mayor Romek Kosenkranius failed 19-20 last Thursday. He is a member of the Pärnu United Electoral Alliance.

The no-confidence motion against the mayor was introduced by 19 members of the city council's Reform Party and Isamaa groups together with Social Democrat (SDE) Kalev Kaljuste.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!