Coalition negotiations start in Pärnu

To avoid a stalemate on the political landscape of Pärnu, 20 members of the city council from Isamaa, the Reform Party and the Social Democratic Party (SDE) made a proposal to the Parnu Uhendab (Parnu Unites) election coalition on Wednesday morning to start coalition negotiations.

Current chairman of the council, Isamaa deputy Andres Metsoja said: "Neither of the potential coalitions holding negotiations in Pärnu has a sufficient majority to ensure stable and forward-looking governance of the city. The majority is by one vote in the best case, which means that a differing opinion of just one coalition deputy is enough to block a potentially good idea. The biggest losers in an unstable situation like this will be the City of Pärnu and its residents."

He said the coalition bringing together Reform, Isamaa, Pärnu Uhendab and SDE would also correspond best to the wish expressed by voters two and a half years ago, as it would command 27 seats in the 39-seat council.

The proposal was forwarded by the head of the Reform Party group Jüri Lebedev to the head of Pärnu Uhendab, Romek Kosenkranius, on Wednesday evening. Kosenkranius promised to discuss the proposal with members of the election coalition in the evening.

Lebedev said that feedback is expected by Thursday morning the latest, as a no-confidence motion against Mayor Romek Kosenkranius is on the agenda of the meeting of the council starting at noon on Thursday. The further course of action will depend on the response to be received from the election coalition.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!