ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Isamaa leaves Pärnu's coalition ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

news
ERR
Pärnu
Pärnu Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
news

Isamaa left the ruling coalition in Pärnu on Tuesday, and the Pärnu United Electoral Alliance will now begin negotiations with the current coalition partner, Center Party, and the opposition party Estonian Conservative People's Party (EKRE).

Mayor of Pärnu, Romek Kosenkranius, told the ERR that Andres Metsoja, a member of the Fatherland faction, assured him Tuesday morning that Fatherland wants to step down from the ruling coalition and start planning for an alternative coalition with the Reform Party.

"We were informed by the media on Monday of Isamaa's decision to leave the coalition. On Tuesday morning, I asked Andres Metsoja (Isamaa) whether it was true and he confirmed it," said Kosenkranius.

He said that the general meeting of the Pärnu United Electoral Alliance was held late on Monday, and talks with the Center Party, a member of the alliance, and EKRE, currently in opposition, will begin tomorrow.

"The Pärnu United Electoral Alliance has certainly received a mandate from its voters to start a new coalition. We will start negotiations and see where we end up," said Kosenkranius.

Romek Kosenkranius Source: Madis Sinivee

Kosenkranius said the negotiations with the Center Party are likely to go smoothly. "We have been in the coalition with them for two and a half years and the coalition has worked very smoothly," the mayor said. "The question is what the negotiations with the third party will be, but I'm optimistic."

Pärnu United Electoral Alliance, the Center Party and the EKRE have a total of 20 seats between themselves in Pärnu, while Isamaa and Reform have 19 seats.

Andres Metsoja told ERR that it is not yet possible to say that Isamaa will now be in opposition. He says the party is looking for a third or fourth partner in addition to the Reform Party. "We will have an open discussion with everyone, we have consulted everyone," he said.

Pärnu United Electoral Alliance, Isamaa and Center Party formed a coalition in autumn 2017. In the 39-member council, the election coalition received seven seats, Isamaa 10 and the Center Party seven. The Reform Party and EKRE were left in opposition. The only Social Democrat running for office later joined the electoral alliance.

Since Christmas coalitions have broken down in Tartu and Valga.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

pärnureformekreromek kosenkraniusisamaa
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}
Radio Tallinn
Estonia and Brexit
Watch Again
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
17:53

EU funds hiatus sees reduced Tallinn road reconstruction work in 2020

17:27

Parliament passes law aimed at bringing ships under Estonian flag

16:54

Levikom files criminal complaint against SDE MP Katri Raik

16:38

Anett Kontaveit in WTA Dubai tournament first round clash

16:33

Karu recommends setting up hydrogen plant in Ida-Viru County

15:54

Isamaa leaves Pärnu's coalition

15:27

Oliver Nääs and Diana Minumets: State overregulating tenders

14:55

Pharmacy chains playing a waiting game on reforms

14:19

380,000 tax returns submitted by Tuesday morning

14:01

Foreign minister rejects China embassy intelligence service criticisms Updated

13:54

Polar explorer Timo Palo: This winter is breaking all records

13:22

Five-year defense development plan focuses on communications, mobility

12:51

Supreme Court upholds corruption defendants' complaint

12:24

Estonian ambassador to NATO: Alliance in Iraq not feasible without USA

11:50

Ida-Viru County is considering building a carbon dioxide capture plant

11:38

Family doctors shouldn't be guided by their world view regarding treatment

11:24

Agriculture and Rail Baltic Estonia priorities in EU long-term budget plans

10:51

Riigikogu committee: New MS Estonia inquiry possible if new facts emerge

10:33

Reform Party to elect new chairman and board at general assembly in March

10:26

Estonia ready for Putin's possible arrival for Finno-Ugric congress

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: