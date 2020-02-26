ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Isamaa, Reform, SDE initiate no-confidence motion in Pärnu mayor ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Pärnu Mayor Romek Kosenkranius.
Pärnu Mayor Romek Kosenkranius. Source: ERR
News

On Tuesday night, 20 of Pärnu City Council's 39 members submitted a motion of no confidence against Mayor Romek Kosenkranius.

A petition for an extraordinary sitting of the city council was submitted by the council's Isamaa and Reform Party groups, who were joined by the city council's only Social Democratic (SDE) member, Kalev Kaljuste, who had previously belonged to the Pärnu United Electoral Alliance. Thus the necessary 20 votes in the 39-seat Pärnu City Council exist, reported ETV news broadcast "Aktuaalne kaamera."

Asked how they managed to win Kaljuste over, Isamaa group member Andres Metsoja replied that winning in politics isn't a prime concern; rather, it is losing that is the essential argument.

"The issue is rather in the fact that Kalev Kaljuste himself has very clearly stated that he didn't have a sufficient say in the electoral alliance," Metsoja said. "The root issues are buried somewhere in there."

ERR correspondent Ester Vilgats inquired about the claim that Metsoja had promised Kaljuste a job.

"Look, promising or not promising a job is no doubt a nice idea to build on," the Isamaa councilmember said. "But the Social Democrats are currently represented here, on the city council, with one mandate. And if we look at the opportunities and formation of a new coalition, then no doubt this may be one possible approach."

Pärnu's coalition currently consists of the electoral alliance, the Center Party and Isamaa; the opposition consists of representatives of the Reform Party and the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE). Isamaa and Reform have now joined forces for a no-confidence motion against the city's mayor, and are interested in forming a new coalition. An alliance between 19 members of the electoral alliance, Center and EKRE have likewise held negotiations regarding the formation of a new coalition, but lack the necessary votes.

The no-confidence motion submitted Tuesday is on the agenda for the city council meeting scheduled for March 5. Mayor Romek Kosenkranius belongs to the Pärnu United Electoral Alliance; Pärnu City Council chairman Andres Metsoja is a member of Isamaa.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

pärnuromek kosenkranius
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Radio Tallinn
Estonia and Brexit
Watch Again
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
14:41

17-year-old race walker Jekaterina Mirotvortseva sets new Estonian record

14:12

Time restrictions for TV and radio advertising might be relaxed

14:02

Tallink to develop port at Tallinn's iconic Linnahall Updated

13:46

Reform proposing €500 minimum income tax exemption for all

13:08

PBK leadership not giving definite info on future of channel news reporting

12:49

Party ratings: Poll puts Estonia 200 on 14 percent

12:31

Chess Olympiad winner cannot receive an Olympic winners pension

12:08

Following Tootsi loss, Utilitas planning major renewables investments

11:46

Isamaa, Reform, SDE initiate no-confidence motion in Pärnu mayor

11:24

Tallinn School of Music and Ballet signs construction contract

11:11

New Rail Baltic Estonia chairman announced

10:43

Paper: University of Tartu refused to publish article on Huawei

10:29

Expert: Tallinn won't go into quarantine mode if Coronavirus detected

10:29

Tallinn's mayor met with Australian ambassador in Estonia

10:10

Kristina Kallas: Ida-Viru County awaiting government alternatives to Põxit

09:58

Four individuals tested for Coronavirus in Estonia so far, all negative

09:39

Tax and Customs Board starts refunding overpaid income tax

09:18

EKRE deputy chair: Pharmacy reform all in the mail, closures likely

09:04

Gallery: Snowy conditions to last all day in north of Estonia

08:42

Anett Kontaveit out of Dubai tournament

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: