Isamaa, Reform, SDE initiate no-confidence motion in Pärnu mayor

A petition for an extraordinary sitting of the city council was submitted by the council's Isamaa and Reform Party groups, who were joined by the city council's only Social Democratic (SDE) member, Kalev Kaljuste, who had previously belonged to the Pärnu United Electoral Alliance. Thus the necessary 20 votes in the 39-seat Pärnu City Council exist, reported ETV news broadcast "Aktuaalne kaamera."

Asked how they managed to win Kaljuste over, Isamaa group member Andres Metsoja replied that winning in politics isn't a prime concern; rather, it is losing that is the essential argument.

"The issue is rather in the fact that Kalev Kaljuste himself has very clearly stated that he didn't have a sufficient say in the electoral alliance," Metsoja said. "The root issues are buried somewhere in there."

ERR correspondent Ester Vilgats inquired about the claim that Metsoja had promised Kaljuste a job.

"Look, promising or not promising a job is no doubt a nice idea to build on," the Isamaa councilmember said. "But the Social Democrats are currently represented here, on the city council, with one mandate. And if we look at the opportunities and formation of a new coalition, then no doubt this may be one possible approach."

Pärnu's coalition currently consists of the electoral alliance, the Center Party and Isamaa; the opposition consists of representatives of the Reform Party and the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE). Isamaa and Reform have now joined forces for a no-confidence motion against the city's mayor, and are interested in forming a new coalition. An alliance between 19 members of the electoral alliance, Center and EKRE have likewise held negotiations regarding the formation of a new coalition, but lack the necessary votes.

The no-confidence motion submitted Tuesday is on the agenda for the city council meeting scheduled for March 5. Mayor Romek Kosenkranius belongs to the Pärnu United Electoral Alliance; Pärnu City Council chairman Andres Metsoja is a member of Isamaa.

