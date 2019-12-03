ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Paper: Mart Järvik most talked-about media topic in November

Former minister of Rural Affairs Mart Järvik (EKRE). Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
Former rural affairs minister Mart Järvik (EKRE) and Reform Party leader Kaja Kallas were the most talked-about topics in the Estonian media for November, according to portal Delfi, both in the commercial media and on public broadcaster ERR.

Over a hundred more stories were published about Mart Järvik, who was released from office early last week after charges that he had overstepped his authority and been involved in conflicts of interest in his ministerial activity, than were published about the prime minister, Delfi reports, and there were far more articles about him (over 400) than about the state budget, pharmacy reform and pension reform combined.

Kaja Kallas also saw an uptick in stories, almost doubling on the previous month to over 60, mostly concerned with remarks that she had made about prime minister Jüri Ratas being ready to sell Estonia [up the river] as well as a death threat she received online.

The main criteria in Delfi's metrics, which cover its own work and that of the media group it belongs to (Ekspress Meedia), as well as the other major private sector media group (Postimees Grupp) and public broadcaster ERR, were headlines, ledes and keywords, Delfi says.

Other methodologies included full names-only (such as "according to Jürgen Ligi"), and both full names and abbreviations for political parties – with EKRE and its ministers being the most metioned party, Centre the most written about when it comes to party leaders both at home and in the European parliament, and Reform the most covered in stories specifically about the Riigikogu.

The full Delfi piece (in Estonian) is here.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

jüri ratasestonian mediakaja kallasmart järvikestonian newspapers
