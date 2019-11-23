ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Ratas: I'm sure Kaja Kallas regrets the words she said about me ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Kaja Kallas and Jüri Ratas after Esimene stuudio.
Kaja Kallas and Jüri Ratas after Esimene stuudio. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

Prime Minister and Chairman of the Centre Party Jüri Ratas told Kuku raadio that he was sure that Reform Party chairman Kaja Kallas would not suggest he would sell Estonia again.

"Knowing Kaja Kallas, I'm sure if she could turn back time, she wouldn't use those words again," Ratas said on Friday on Kuku raadio while answering listeners' questions.

Ratas said that Kallas' words about him on ETV's Aktuaalne kaamera deeply affected him. 

"I'm not ready to go to government if Jüri Ratas is prime minister. Looking at everything he has accomplished in the role, Jüri Ratas as prime minister would sell Estonia [up the river], as soon as he could, to continue as prime minister, and I think this is not in Estonia's interests," Kallas said.

Ratas said this accusation of selling Estonia is essentially treason, which is one of the biggest crimes.

"Kallas has later said that if [Mart] Järvik does not continue in the ministry, she will apologize for her words," Ratas said.

The prime minister also commented on the legal case of Mary Cross saying he did not approve of her behavior when she continued to prosecute police after the court case was closed.

The Prime Minister also had to answer questions about the continued coalition with the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE). Ratas defended the decision he took after the March election saying the Centre Party knows what it means to be excluded and does not want to do so to others.

"This party (EKRE - ed) has been elected to the Riigikogu. They received 19 seats, the highest increase compared to the previous elections. Everyone elected to the Riigikogu should ]have the opportunity to] be in a coalition as well as in the opposition in a normal society. The fact that the Center Party was ruled out for ten years is certainly not right," he said.

Ratas also defended LGBT government funding, saying that supporting minorities is a sign of solidarity in society.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

kaja kallasjüri ratas
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Watch Again
Latest news
16:04

Prime Minister: Government coalition wants to stay together

15:24

SEB: No reason to fear bubble burst in Estonian real estate market

14:53

Many companies affected by storm in southern Estonia cannot claim damages

14:24

Rural affairs ministry official reports suspected corruption to prosecutor

13:19

Task force wants to make society accessible by 2035

12:42

Gallery: Almost 100-year-old electricity substation restored in Paide

11:49

Demographic committee trying to support Estonians in Finland

10:58

Ratas: I'm sure Kaja Kallas regrets the words she said about me

10:32

Justice chancellor: Take people making threats to court

09:30

Car prices set to go up due to environmental requirements

08:30

Port of Tallinn to sell Paljassaare properties

22.11

Associations back bill seeking to simplify foreign investment involvement

22.11

More than 10,000 businesses established by Estonian e-residents

22.11

M.V.Wool: Vet board has not repeat tested us for listeria in a month

22.11

More than 5,700 Finnish digital prescriptions used in Estonia

22.11

ALDE admits mistake in publishing Ansip and Toom's election ads

22.11

Ratas on Järvik report: My suspicions were confirmed

22.11

Ukraine cancels free long-term visas for Estonian citizens

22.11

Finnish parliament speaker to visit Estonia on Monday

22.11

Ministry to merge agencies, PR bureau hired

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: