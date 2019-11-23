Ratas: I'm sure Kaja Kallas regrets the words she said about me

Prime Minister and Chairman of the Centre Party Jüri Ratas told Kuku raadio that he was sure that Reform Party chairman Kaja Kallas would not suggest he would sell Estonia again.

"Knowing Kaja Kallas, I'm sure if she could turn back time, she wouldn't use those words again," Ratas said on Friday on Kuku raadio while answering listeners' questions.

Ratas said that Kallas' words about him on ETV's Aktuaalne kaamera deeply affected him.

"I'm not ready to go to government if Jüri Ratas is prime minister. Looking at everything he has accomplished in the role, Jüri Ratas as prime minister would sell Estonia [up the river], as soon as he could, to continue as prime minister, and I think this is not in Estonia's interests," Kallas said.

Ratas said this accusation of selling Estonia is essentially treason, which is one of the biggest crimes.

"Kallas has later said that if [Mart] Järvik does not continue in the ministry, she will apologize for her words," Ratas said.

The prime minister also commented on the legal case of Mary Cross saying he did not approve of her behavior when she continued to prosecute police after the court case was closed.

The Prime Minister also had to answer questions about the continued coalition with the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE). Ratas defended the decision he took after the March election saying the Centre Party knows what it means to be excluded and does not want to do so to others.

"This party (EKRE - ed) has been elected to the Riigikogu. They received 19 seats, the highest increase compared to the previous elections. Everyone elected to the Riigikogu should ]have the opportunity to] be in a coalition as well as in the opposition in a normal society. The fact that the Center Party was ruled out for ten years is certainly not right," he said.

Ratas also defended LGBT government funding, saying that supporting minorities is a sign of solidarity in society.

