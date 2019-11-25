ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Mart Järvik (EKRE).
The government is to hold an extraordinary meeting aimed at discussing a proposal by rural affairs minister Mart Järvik (EKRE) to release ministry Secretary General Illar Lemetti from his post, ERR reports.

Lemetti has been a key figure in controversy surround Mart Järvik, claiming that the latter had declined to sign a mandate which would have allowed the agricultural registers and information board (PRIA) to claim damages in an EU subsidies fraud case in which it was plaintiff. Järvik's then-advisor, Urmas Arumäe, acted as defense counsel in the case, prompting calls of a conflict of interest.

Järvik subsequently said Lemetti should be relieved of his duties.

Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Centre) has promised to announce his decision on whether Järvik himself will stay in office early this week.

Jüri Ratas will comment to the media on the situation with the rural affairs ministry at 10.40 on Monday, according to a government press release.

Readers with Estonian can watch the press conference here.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

jüri ratasministry of rural affairspriacoalition governmentmart järvikillar lemetti
