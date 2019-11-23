ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Prime Minister: Coalition wants to stay together

BNS, ERR
Prime Minister Jüri Ratas talking with media after meeting Minister of Rural Affairs Mart Järvik.
Prime Minister Jüri Ratas talking with media after meeting Minister of Rural Affairs Mart Järvik. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
Prime Minister Juri Ratas said in his speech at a meeting of the Centre Party's extended board on Saturday that the ruling coalition is staying together despite problems and that more can be achieved in politics with patience and cooperation than with harsh and rough behavior.

"The government that has been in office for 209 days by now agreed that we will engage in developing a family-friendly Estonia, creating a cohesive society, advancing a knowledge-based economy, taking forward an efficiently governed and free and protected state," Ratas said.

The prime minister and chairman of the Centre Party said the coalition has passed important decisions, but has also seen glitches and concerns.

"Governments are formed when political parties find sufficient will to cooperate and common ground in their programs to carry out together. Coalitions break up when the wish to cooperate disappears. At present it can be seen despite all problems that the partners wish to value this common ground and find common solutions to problems when necessary," he said.

Ratas said the government has been observing this principle in the ongoing developments related to the minister of rural affairs. 

"Instead of painting the room full of red lines and presenting ultimatums via the media, we have considered it to be more appropriate to delve into the problems and eventually reach the only right decision together with our partners. I sincerely believe that rather than with harshness and roughness, more can be achieved in politics with patience and cooperation," Ratas said.

Ratas will make a decision about whether Järvik should remain in office early next week. Coalition member the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) has previously said if Järvik is forced from office the coalition will collapse.

Editor: Helen Wright

jüri ratasekrecentre partymart järvik
