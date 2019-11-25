Seeder on Järvik dismissal: It was the right choice

In an appearance on Vikerraadio program Uudis+, coalition Isamaa chairman Helir-Valdor Seeder said that based on the report drawn up by the committee headed by Secretary of State Taimar Peterkop, he considered it the right choice to dismiss Mart Järvik (EKRE) as minister of rural affairs.

"The independent committee's report and its conclusions were in large part the basis for the decision to dismiss the minister," Seeder said. "I believe that that was the right decision."

Seeder said that he will not call into the question the conclusions included in the report.

"I agree with all of the conclusions and complaints cited in this report," he said, "And based on this report, I consider it right that the minister be released from office."

Regarding the dismissal of Ministry of Rural Affairs Secretary General Illar Lemetti which likewise occurred on Monday morning, the party chairman said that this move has not jeopardized the rule of law.

"It's not worth overdramatizing the situation," he said. "The rule of law has also provided for a solution according to which the government has the opportunity to release high-ranking state officials from office for lack of smooth cooperation without it having to be a situation in which one or another secretary general can't handle their position or they are guilty of something."

Seeder, who took on Lemetti as secretary general when he himself served as minister of rural affairs, said that the two of them worked well together.

"We worked very well together at the Ministry of Rural Affairs," he said. "But times change, people vary greatly, cooperation between different people varies greatly, and parties and governments change. Situations change, and that needs to be taken into account."

The decision to dismiss Järvik wasn't made lightly, the Isamaa chairman stressed.

"Rather, it was a forward-looking decision, made in order to restore peace at work," he continued. "That it would be possible to move forward when the new minister comes. That these old conflicts and tensions would not remain at the ministry, because the new minister will be coming from the same party."

Seeder said that officials must retain the right to criticize ministers' activities and disclose possible violations of the law. "All of this must be done within the confines of the law and best practices," he noted. "This freedom and right must remain for officials."

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!