ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Seeder on Järvik dismissal: It was the right choice ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Isamaa chairman Helir-Valdor Seeder.
Isamaa chairman Helir-Valdor Seeder. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

In an appearance on Vikerraadio program Uudis+, coalition Isamaa chairman Helir-Valdor Seeder said that based on the report drawn up by the committee headed by Secretary of State Taimar Peterkop, he considered it the right choice to dismiss Mart Järvik (EKRE) as minister of rural affairs.

"The independent committee's report and its conclusions were in large part the basis for the decision to dismiss the minister," Seeder said. "I believe that that was the right decision."

Seeder said that he will not call into the question the conclusions included in the report.

"I agree with all of the conclusions and complaints cited in this report," he said, "And based on this report, I consider it right that the minister be released from office."

Regarding the dismissal of Ministry of Rural Affairs Secretary General Illar Lemetti which likewise occurred on Monday morning, the party chairman said that this move has not jeopardized the rule of law.

"It's not worth overdramatizing the situation," he said. "The rule of law has also provided for a solution according to which the government has the opportunity to release high-ranking state officials from office for lack of smooth cooperation without it having to be a situation in which one or another secretary general can't handle their position or they are guilty of something."

Seeder, who took on Lemetti as secretary general when he himself served as minister of rural affairs, said that the two of them worked well together.

"We worked very well together at the Ministry of Rural Affairs," he said. "But times change, people vary greatly, cooperation between different people varies greatly, and parties and governments change. Situations change, and that needs to be taken into account."

The decision to dismiss Järvik wasn't made lightly, the Isamaa chairman stressed.

"Rather, it was a forward-looking decision, made in order to restore peace at work," he continued. "That it would be possible to move forward when the new minister comes. That these old conflicts and tensions would not remain at the ministry, because the new minister will be coming from the same party."

Seeder said that officials must retain the right to criticize ministers' activities and disclose possible violations of the law. "All of this must be done within the confines of the law and best practices," he noted. "This freedom and right must remain for officials."

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

helir-valdor seedermart järvik
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Watch Again
Latest news
16:35

Omniva: Finnish postal strike affecting mail, packages to and from Finland

16:18

Helme accuses press of Järvik's dismissal

16:14

Paper: Estonian and Swedish police to cooperate over Kaja Kallas threat

16:01

Seeder on Järvik dismissal: It was the right choice

16:01

President, prime minister to discuss political situation Monday afternoon

15:49

Paper: Plans to start Baltic German Museum discussed

15:28

Veterinary and Food board suspends operations at M.V.Wool factories

15:22

Martin Helme: Coalition will not collapse if Järvik leaves office

15:03

Coalition decides to dismantle pharmacy reform bill

14:38

Estonian chocolate maker clinches international awards

14:12

Two children get stranded on Tallinn sea ice

13:44

Student research papers in spotlight at Haapsalu language day event

13:13

Paper: Good offer needs to be made to people about nuclear power

12:59

Protesters picket Tallinn Kaubamaja over battery farm egg sales

12:41

Opposition leaders: Lemetti dismissal EKRE-led pressure on civil servants

12:22

Finnair cancels all Tallinn-Helsinki flights due to strike in Finland

12:06

Paper: E-residency is soft power five years after launch

11:48

Traffic restrictions in Tallinn during Ukrainian president visit on Tuesday

11:29

Lemetti to take dismissal from rural affairs ministry to court

11:11

Trade unions, employers to sign minimum wage hike agreement

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: