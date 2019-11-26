ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Newspapers criticize prime minister's decision to release Lemetti ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Estonian newspapers (picture is illustrative).
Estonian newspapers (picture is illustrative). Source: Anna Aurelia Minev/ERR
News

On Tuesday, all the major newspapers criticized the government's decision to release Secretary General Illar Lemetti from his position at the Ministry of Rural Affairs on the request of the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) after he reported former Minister of Rural Affairs Mart Järvik (EKRE for possible corruption.

"This is a new low point," daily Postimees wrote in its editorial, noting that while Prime Minister Jüri Ratas had to apologize for EKRE's words and actions, President Kersti Kaljulaid has apologized for the government.

"What really happened, and why, was clearly stated last night by President Kersti Kaljulaid saying that all the people who serve Estonia learned that if they defend the rule of law and point out that politicians are being negligent, they would simply become a governance problem for the government." "The so-called leadership problem does indeed exist in Estonia, but it is not about people like Illar Lemetti, but about a government that includes parties that sweep away everyone who stands up for their own political interests and pride. And the government — it starts with the prime minister," the newspaper concluded.

"Ratas compromised on corruption," was the title of daily Eesti Päevaleht's (EPL) editorial on the subject. It said that after Monday's decision to dismiss Lemetti, "Prime Minister Jüri Ratas' moral compass can also be declared utterly broken." "To approve the release of an official for reporting a possible case of corruption is both shameful and short-sighted of the prime minister."

"With the release of Secretary General Lemetti, Ratas sent a message to public officials that they might lose their jobs if they dare to question the corrupt practices of a minister and his political advisors. Instead of the fairer state promised before the elections, think of Ukraine instead, for example, which is in the midst of poverty due to widespread corruption," EPL concluded.

"Who is Prime Minister Jüri Ratas going to betray next?" daily Õhtuleht asked in its editorial. Referring to Reform Party chairwoman Kaja Kallas, who earlier this month accused Ratas of being willing to betray the state. "Now Jüri Ratas has betrayed Estonia's independent officials by stabbing the secretary general in the back after he turned to the Prosecutor's Office because of the activities of the minister and his advisers.

"Unfortunately, the only question that now remains is what or who will Ratas betray next in the name of power? How sad that something like this needs to be asked," Õhtuleht concluded.

Business daily Äripäev also criticized the government's decision on Monday, saying that a situation where a weak minister is sacrificed for a strong secretary general will limit opportunities to uncover corruption in the future.

The editorial said: "Äripäev does not want officials and bureaucratic power, but the scandal surrounding the leadership of the Ministry of Rural Affairs touches on other values ​​of liberal democracy that are important to us, such as freedom, openness and the rule of law. This sets a dangerous precedent." 

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

jüri ratasekrenewspaperspostimeesäripäeveesti päevalehtõhtulehtmart järvikillar lemetti
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Watch Again
Latest news
11:40

Winter tires required on all vehicles as of Sunday, Dec. 1

11:26

Eckerö cancels all Tuesday Tallinn-Helsinki connections

11:04

Ratas: Lemetti declined to attend meeting to clarify ministry situation

10:37

Newspapers criticize prime minister's decision to release Lemetti

10:14

Third quarter construction volumes down following 3.5 years of growth

09:59

Ratas: No repeat of the Lemetti case

09:28

Rural affairs ministry undersecretary Siim Tiidemann replaces Illar Lemetti

09:08

Reidi tee to open on Friday afternoon

08:33

President apologizes to Lemetti

08:16

Tarmo Jüristo: Perhaps we're not about to get used to threats

25.11

Bank of Estonia: Companies are borrowing less from banks than before

25.11

Interview: The Tallinn Kings and the future of American football in Estonia

25.11

What the papers say: Järvik, Pirita River pool, Estonian cider in Japan

25.11

M.V.Wool: VTA order to halt production without basis

25.11

Finance ministry considering lower duty on diesel

25.11

Rare box-shaped Viking brooch found in Northeastern Estonia

25.11

Gallery: Finnish parliament speaker meets with Riigikogu president

25.11

Omniva: Finnish postal strike affecting mail, packages to and from Finland

25.11

Helme accuses press of Järvik's dismissal

25.11

Paper: Estonian and Swedish police to cooperate over Kaja Kallas threat

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: