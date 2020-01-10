ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Lemetti has necessary votes to be elected Viimsi mayor ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Illar Lemetti.
Illar Lemetti. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

Former secretary general of the Ministry of Rural Affairs Illar Lemetti has enough votes secured to be elected mayor of Viimsi Municipality, as the Reform Party, which nominated him for the position, has been joined by Isamaa and the Social Democrats (SDE), the other two members of the local coalition.

Isamaa representative and municipal council deputy chairwoman Mari-Ann Kelam told ERR that Lemetti left the impression at a meeting with representatives of the Viimsi coalition this week of a reasonable, calm and practical person who is prepared to hear others out.

"He had done his homework beforehand, and answered our questions clearly and without skirting around anything," Kelam said. "There is no reason to vote against him, hopefully he is man enough to implement his ideas as well."

She did admit that Lemetti may have a hard time initially, as he is coming in as a total stranger of sorts to lead the municipality.

SDE representative Raivo Tann said that they likewise have nothing against Lemetti and that he can count on their support in the January 14 vote.

Viimsi Municipal Council includes 21 members, nine of which are held by Reform, three by Isamaa and two by SDE, or 14 votes in total.

Kotka: We had to convince him

Märt Vooglaid (Reform) told ERR at the beginning of the month that the municipal council sought a new mayor that would have leadership experience, an understanding of how state mechanisms function as well as administrative capabilities. "We want effective leadership of the municipality," Vooglaid said.

Lemetti had suggested Taavi Kotka, who was elected to the municipal council as a member of the Reform Party and who himself likewise has prior experience with a government job. Vooglaid noted that Lemetti had not come suggesting himself for the job.

"Rather, we had to put quite some effort into convincing him," Vooglaid added.

Viimsi Municipal Council chairman Taavi Kotka told ETV news broadcast Aktuaalne kaamera last week that Lemetti is an apolitical, hardworking and person with a very good reputation.

Asked whether there wasn't a single person in Viimsi Municipality who would make a good mayor, Kotka responded that he is certain there is, but that most of them aren't willing to serve as municipal mayor.

Viimsi Municipality is electing a new mayor after Reform member Laine Randjärv resigned in December following public and political criticism for firing the principal of a school in the municipality.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

illar lemettiviimsi municipality
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
17:02

Infrastructure minister confident Rail Baltic will still receive EU funding

16:41

Political differences of Estonia and Finland will not affect PM meeting

16:10

New rural affairs minister abandons changes initiated by predecessor

15:55

Health checks start for Tallinn Zoo residents

15:29

Aviation expert: Missile strike most likely cause of Tehran plane crash

15:13

Heads of TÜK clinics express no confidence in CEO

14:57

Legal assessment: Linnamäe hydroelectric power station should continue work

14:19

Court: Bill to allow charging tenants for renovation to render rent unclear

13:50

Gallery: Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin visits Estonia

13:49

Workplace fatalities in Estonia rise to 15 in 2019

13:28

Kaljurand: Global politics ruled by club law

13:14

Lemetti has necessary votes to be elected Viimsi mayor

12:57

Increase in passengers flying Tartu-Helsinki route in 2019

12:35

Culture is happening: January 10-16

12:16

M.V.Wool to relaunch Harku plant

11:58

Tallink chief: We can make hourly Tallinn-Helsinki trips where needed

11:23

Foreign minister in Brussels for EU Iran, Libya meeting

11:01

Incoming prosecutor general makes combating money laundering a priority

10:38

Kontaveit: Brisbane match tough in coming so close, but I fought well

10:12

20 proposals received for alleviation of drug shortages

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: