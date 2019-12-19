Court rejects Lemetti's ministry dismissal complaint

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Ministry of Rural Affairs ex-official Illar Lemetti
Ministry of Rural Affairs ex-official Illar Lemetti Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
With a December 17 ruling, Tallinn Administrative Court rejected the complaint of Illar Lemetti regarding his dismissal from his position as secretary general of the Ministry of Rural Affairs.

With a December 17 ruling, Tallinn Administrative Court rejected the complaint of former Ministry of Rural Affairs secretary general Illar Lemetti.

The court told ERR that with its November 28 ruling, it did not accept the complaint filed by Lemetti, granting the latter 15 days to eliminate shortcomings identified in his complaint. The court explained to Lemetti the opportunity he had to make changes to his complaint and file a complaint with the government's November 25 order number 290, which addressed the dismissal of the secretary general of the Ministry of Rural Affairs.

By not accepting his complaint, the court gave Lemetti the opportunity to address shortcomings in his complaint, i.e. to specify requirements. The court explained to Lemetti that if he did not address the shortcomings in his complaint within 15 days, his complaint would be rejected.

As the various shortcomings were not addressed, the court rejected the complaint on the grounds of these shortcomings not being addressed by the deadline set for doing so and the fact that these shortcomings would have hampered the examination of the case.

The rejection of this complaint does not deny a plaintiff's opportunity to take a complaint to court anew.

Lemetti has 15 days to appeal the administrative court's December 17 ruling.

On November 21, Tallinn Administrative Court received a complaint from Illar Lemetti seeking to have the court declare as wrongful a government Cabinet memorandum. Submitted alongside this complaint was an application for interim relief banning the government from releasing Lemetti as secretary general of the rural affairs ministry due to a failure of cooperation between the minister and the secretary general.

With a November 28 ruling, the court rejected Lemetti's request for interim relief and did not accept his complaint regarding his dismissal.

His request for interim relief was rejected on the grounds of the interim relief no longer being needed in connection with his dismissal from service.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

ministry of rural affairstallinn administrative courtillar lemetti
