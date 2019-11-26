ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Paper: Journalists' union worried about punishment of whistleblowers ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR News
Journalists covering an event at Tallinn's Freedom Square.
Journalists covering an event at Tallinn's Freedom Square. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

Postimees reported on Tuesday that journalists are worried about the punishments handed out to whistleblowers, believing a situation where an official can lose their job for reporting suspected corruption is a "serious threat" and that Estonia is moving towards a more "closed society".

The Estonian Union of Journalists (EAL) made a statement on Monday which the newspaper published saying they believe it is not safe for officials either to report misconduct or inform the media.

The union believes society is becoming more closed and is moving towards a place "where government information is shared by a highly paid but ineffective army of spokesmen. In other words, it means concealing information and ultimately lying," the EAL wrote. 

Members of the union's board are worried about the recent verbal attacks on journalists, threats to close the Estonian Public Broadcasting (ERR), politicians refusing to deal with journalists, and the government releasing a minister, Illar Lemetti, from his position for reporting suspected corruption.   

-- 

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

estonian union of journalists
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Watch Again
Latest news
16:34

Media mogul Hans H. Luik: Anonymous comments fell victim to capitalism

16:18

LSM: Anger at airBaltic cabin baggage rule change

16:05

Ratas' call to recognize exemplary citizens flooded by support for Lemetti

15:43

Interview: Scottish actor Ewen Bremner in Tallinn

15:14

Paper: Journalists' union worried about punishment of whistleblowers

15:01

Opposition parties in no hurry to start any new no-confidence motion

14:42

Justice chancellor: Järvik release on same day may help Lemetti's case

14:31

NATO Air Policing jets escort Russian military plane in Baltic airspace

14:07

Zelensky hopes for Estonia's support in UN Security Council

13:47

Reinsalu to Swedish foreign minister: We are grateful for Sweden's support

13:08

Number of domestic violence-related criminal offenses remains on rise

12:49

Helme, Kokk to take on rural affairs minister duties until Järvik replaced

12:10

Gallery: Kaljulaid meets Ukrainian president at Kadriorg

11:40

Winter tires required on all vehicles as of Sunday, Dec. 1

11:26

Eckerö cancels all Tuesday Tallinn-Helsinki connections

11:04

Ratas: Lemetti declined to attend meeting to clarify ministry situation

10:37

Newspapers criticize prime minister's decision to release Lemetti

10:14

Third quarter construction volumes down following 3.5 years of growth

09:59

Ratas: No repeat of the Lemetti case

09:28

Rural affairs ministry undersecretary Siim Tiidemann replaces Illar Lemetti

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: