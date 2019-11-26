Paper: Journalists' union worried about punishment of whistleblowers

Postimees reported on Tuesday that journalists are worried about the punishments handed out to whistleblowers, believing a situation where an official can lose their job for reporting suspected corruption is a "serious threat" and that Estonia is moving towards a more "closed society".

The Estonian Union of Journalists (EAL) made a statement on Monday which the newspaper published saying they believe it is not safe for officials either to report misconduct or inform the media.

The union believes society is becoming more closed and is moving towards a place "where government information is shared by a highly paid but ineffective army of spokesmen. In other words, it means concealing information and ultimately lying," the EAL wrote.

Members of the union's board are worried about the recent verbal attacks on journalists, threats to close the Estonian Public Broadcasting (ERR), politicians refusing to deal with journalists, and the government releasing a minister, Illar Lemetti, from his position for reporting suspected corruption.

