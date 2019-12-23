ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Lemetti could become new mayor of Viimsi

Illar Lemetti.
Illar Lemetti. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
One of the potential candidates for Viimsi rural municipality mayor is former secretary-general for Estonian Ministry of Rural Affairs Illar Lemetti.

When asked if Illar Lemetti could become the new Viimsi rural municipality governor, Märt Vooglaid, chairman of the Viimsi City Council coalition group "Meie Viimsi" (Our Viimsi), said it would be decided in January.

"We have spoken to a number of people and no official proposal has been made so far," said Vooglaid, a member of the Reform Party. "Let's just say he is definitely a worthy candidate for this position. But he is not the only one, there are certainly other worthy people on the list right now."

Illar Lemetti told ERR he was considering the offer made to him. "I have been contacted on this issue, but I have nothing more to say about it right now," he said.

Lemet was released by the government on November 25. Viimsi rural municipality borders Tallinn.

Editor: Helen Wright

illar lemettiviimsi rural municipality
