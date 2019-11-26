Foreign ministers of four countries give joint Ukraine statement in Tallinn

The foreign ministers of Estonia, Lithuania, Sweden, as well as Ukraine itself, issued a joint statement in Tallinn, affirming their countries' support of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, Baltic News Service reports.

The statement came as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was in Tallinn on an official visit.

Estonian Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu (Isamaa), Lithuanian Foreign Minister Linas Linkevicius, Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko noted in their a joint statement their unwavering support for the sovereignty, territorial integrity, unity and independence of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders, the Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

"We urge Russia to respect international law and its fundamental principles and reverse moves that contravene these principles. We strongly condemn the clear violation of Ukrainian sovereignty and territorial integrity by acts of aggression by Russian armed forces since February 2014, and the illegal annexation of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol to the Russian Federation, which we will not recognize. We shall remain committed to implement the non-recognition policy, including through restrictive measures," the statement read.

The ministers of Estonia, Lithuania and Sweden commended Ukraine for its relentless efforts in solving the conflict in eastern Ukraine, caused by Russia's ongoing aggression, by peaceful means, for the benefit of the Ukrainian people and Europe as a whole.

The ministers underscored the importance of achieving a sustainable political solution to the conflict based on the full implementation of the Minsk agreements, and called on Russia to fully assume its responsibility in this regard.

The ministers also reiterated the inherent right of every country to decide on its policy priorities, including its security arrangements. The recent parliamentary elections demonstrated the overwhelming support of the voters for the Euro-Atlantic aspirations of Ukraine, and provided the new government with a strong mandate to continue the wide-ranging reforms.

"The success of these reforms will be crucial in laying the groundwork for a prosperous and peaceful Ukraine firmly anchored among European democracies and committed to our common European values, including democracy, human rights, gender equality and the rule of law. We stand ready to support Ukraine in these efforts, including in the framework of Eastern Partnership," the ministers noted.

"Finally, we take note of the return to Ukraine of vessels illegally captured by Russia in 2018 (in the Kerch Strait incident-ed.) and call on Russia to comply with its international commitments by ensuring unhindered access to Ukrainian ports in the Sea of Azov, and by allowing freedom of navigation," the statement added.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!