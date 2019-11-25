Traffic restrictions in Tallinn during Ukrainian president visit on Tuesday

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is in Estonia for a one-day visit on Tuesday, in connection with which some temporary traffic restrictions will affect parts of Central Tallinn, Kadriorg and Tallinn Airport.

Traffic will be affected in and between parts of Tallinn's city center, Kadrirorg and Tallinn Airport from 10 a.m. through 7 p.m. on Tuesday, the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) said in a press release.

Traffic will be stopped altogether for a period of no more than 15 minutes at a time, but police are recommending that motorists avoid the city center during the evening rush hour if possible, or plan for extra travel time. Traffic changes during the Ukrainian president's visit will affect public transport schedules as well.

Hannes Kullamäe, director of traffic control at the PPA's North Prefecture, is asking those traveling by vehicle to pay careful attention and heed temporary road signs as well as police direction.

"Police officers will be posted at bigger intersections all day who will help aid the flow of traffic during temporary stops of traffic as the motorcade moves," Kullamäe said. "Not one street will be entirely closed down during the visit, but restrictions on stopping and parking will affect Toompea Hill, Suur-Karja tänav, Müürivahe tänav and Rävala puiestee. Vehicles who do not heed the restrictions will be towed, which is why we are asking [drivers to] heed all temporary road signs."

Traffic restrictions in place on Tuesday, Nov. 26 in connection with the visit of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Source: PPA

Traffic restrictions on Toompea Hill will affect Kiriku plats, Piiskopi tänav and Toom-Kooli tänav as well as Lossi plats.

Traffic will also be restricted on Müürivahe tänav and Suur-Karja tänav, and parking will be prohibited on Rävala puiestee in front of the Radisson Blu Sky Hotel.

