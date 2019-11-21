ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Ukrainian president to visit Estonia next week

BNS
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Source: Pyotr Sivkov/TASS/Scanpix
Zelensky is to arrive in Estonia next Tuesday, although the detailed program of the visit has yet to be determined, Ukrainian national news agency Ukrinform reported. The Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs likewise conformed that the Ukrainian president's visit has been scheduled for next week, daily Postimees writes.

The Ukrainian head of state is to meet with President Kersti Kaljulaid and lay a wreath at the foot of the War of Independence Victory Column in Tallinn. During his one-day visit, Zelensky will also meet with members of the Ukrainian community in Estonia, Ukrinform reports.

Ukrainian media reported that Zelensky had planned to visit Estonia as early as October, but this visit was postponed.

Kaljulaid last visited Ukraine in September, where she participated in the Yalta European Strategy Forum in Kyiv. She also attended Zelensky's inauguration in mid-May.

-

Editor: Aili Vahtla

ukraineforeign visitsvolodymyr zelensky
