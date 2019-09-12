ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

New Estonian ambassador to Ukraine presents his credentials to president ({{commentsTotal}})

News
ERR News
New Estonian Ambassador to Ukraine Kaimo Kuusk (left) presenting his credentials to President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv on Wednesday.
New Estonian Ambassador to Ukraine Kaimo Kuusk (left) presenting his credentials to President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv on Wednesday. Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs
News

Estonia's new ambassador to Ukraine Kaimo Kuusk presented his credentials to President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday.

During discussions following the presentation ceremony, Ambassador Kuusk stressed the importance of relations between the two countries.

"Estonia wants Ukraine to succeed. A democratic Ukraine that respects the rule of law is an important ally for Estonia," Kuusk said, according to a foreign ministry press release.

President Zelensky thanked Estonia for its support in various fields, in advancing reforms and developing the state, and highlighted the excellent cooperation in IT, the development of the e-state, medicine and social issues.

The Ukrainian president also gave his assurance that legislation supporting entrepreneurs is a priority for the Ukrainian parliament, the Rada. In light of this, he said he was aware that a number of Estonian businessmen have encountered issues in Ukraine in the past, and he promised that the new government would work on solutions.

Ambassador Kuusk, in turn, emphasised that the Estonian IT and high-tech sectors took a keen interest in Ukraine, which has been somewhat hindered in this by security issues.

The two men also touched on the situation in the eastern regions of Ukraine and the need to visualise life after occupation for residents there, in the light of insurgent fighting which has been ongoing in the region, between pro-Russian separatists and Ukrainian government forces, since 2014.

Ambassador Kuusk reaffirmed Estonia's continued support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine. President Zelensky in turn thanked Estonia for its non-recognition of Russian passports issued in occupied areas of Ukraine.

Kaimo Kuusk worked is a former intelligence officer, who joined the foreign ministry in 2019, initially working as a desk officer for the Eastern Europe and Central Asia division. He was appointed ambassador in August.

President Kersti Kaljulaid is also on a working visit in Kyiv on Thursday and Friday, and will meet President Zelensky as well.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

ukraineforeign ministryestonian ukrainian relationskaimo kuuskvolodymyr zelenskyestonian ambassador to ukraine


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

taltech eu funding misuse controversy
MORE NEWS
11.09

Gender pay gap 8.5 percent in public administration jobs

11.09

Estonia's proposed 2020 migration quota to be one fewer than 2019

11.09

Green party chair says insolvency not on the table

11.09

Foreign minister: Not possible to lift visa-free rules for Ukrainians

11.09

Rimi to launch online store in Estonia in 2020

Opinion
Business
09.09

Finance Ministry forecast economic growth of 3.3 percent

08.09

SDE: Demolition of Estonian pension system must be stopped

07.09

Ministry forecasts 2.2 percent GDP growth ahead of state budget finalizing

06.09

Research finds public not clear on second pillar pension reform

06.09

Statistics: Inflation 2.4 percent on year to August, food biggest influence

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Watch Again
Latest news
15:45

Gallery: Fifth Tallinn Architecture Biennial opens

15:42

Construction boss deines Savisaar bribery allegations in court

15:15

Simplified visa process to visit St Petersburg launches in October

14:43

Tallinn to ban single-use plastic at public events

13:17

New Estonian ambassador to Ukraine presents his credentials to president

12:28

Party leaders disagree with Helme's Ukrainian visa comments

11:50

Green Party to pay debts within a year, plan to stand in local elections

11:25

Man arrested in Õismäe has history of possessing explosives

10:52

University of Tartu maintains position in Times Higher Education rankings

09:24

New rules for electric scooters will come into force next summer

11.09

Reform MP: Rescinding Ukraine visa waiver is radical foreign policy step

11.09

Arvo Pärt celebrates 84th birthday

11.09

Opinion: Either too small to escape punishment or too big to punish

11.09

Regional Jet business model seems to pay off as company posts first profits

11.09

National Audit Office fails four state IT projects

11.09

Gender pay gap 8.5 percent in public administration jobs

11.09

Estonia's proposed 2020 migration quota to be one fewer than 2019

11.09

Green party chair says insolvency not on the table

11.09

Foreign minister: Not possible to lift visa-free rules for Ukrainians

11.09

Rimi to launch online store in Estonia in 2020

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: