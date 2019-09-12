New Estonian ambassador to Ukraine presents his credentials to president

Estonia's new ambassador to Ukraine Kaimo Kuusk presented his credentials to President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday.

During discussions following the presentation ceremony, Ambassador Kuusk stressed the importance of relations between the two countries.

"Estonia wants Ukraine to succeed. A democratic Ukraine that respects the rule of law is an important ally for Estonia," Kuusk said, according to a foreign ministry press release.

President Zelensky thanked Estonia for its support in various fields, in advancing reforms and developing the state, and highlighted the excellent cooperation in IT, the development of the e-state, medicine and social issues.

The Ukrainian president also gave his assurance that legislation supporting entrepreneurs is a priority for the Ukrainian parliament, the Rada. In light of this, he said he was aware that a number of Estonian businessmen have encountered issues in Ukraine in the past, and he promised that the new government would work on solutions.

Ambassador Kuusk, in turn, emphasised that the Estonian IT and high-tech sectors took a keen interest in Ukraine, which has been somewhat hindered in this by security issues.

The two men also touched on the situation in the eastern regions of Ukraine and the need to visualise life after occupation for residents there, in the light of insurgent fighting which has been ongoing in the region, between pro-Russian separatists and Ukrainian government forces, since 2014.

Ambassador Kuusk reaffirmed Estonia's continued support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine. President Zelensky in turn thanked Estonia for its non-recognition of Russian passports issued in occupied areas of Ukraine.

Kaimo Kuusk worked is a former intelligence officer, who joined the foreign ministry in 2019, initially working as a desk officer for the Eastern Europe and Central Asia division. He was appointed ambassador in August.

President Kersti Kaljulaid is also on a working visit in Kyiv on Thursday and Friday, and will meet President Zelensky as well.