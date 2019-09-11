ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Foreign minister: Not possible to lift visa-free rules for Ukrainians ({{commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu
Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu Source: Jarno Kuusinen/Prime Minister's Office, Finland
News

Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu said in response to Interior Minister Mart Helme's (EKRE) plans to lift the visa-waiver for Ukrainians that it was neither possible nor in Estonia's interest and recommended that police be used to prevent abuse.

"The unilateral abolition of visa-free travel for Ukrainian citizens by the Republic of Estonia is neither reasonable nor legally possible," Reinsalu (Isamaa) said in a comment sent to ERR. 

"Apart from Ukraine's fulfillment of objective conditions, this decision was clearly a political move by the European Union and its withdrawal is in no way in line with our interest in supporting Ukraine's integration into the European Union," Reinsalu (Isamaa) said.

Helme, the chairman of the Estonian Conservative People's Party, wrote in a news article that he had asked lawyers to investigate the possibility of unilaterally lifting visa-free travel with Ukraine, as he believes Estonia was under migratory pressure from the east.

Helme added that he is also working on removing the immigration exemptions and redesigning the current rules on temporary agency work.

"In order to work, Ukrainian citizens need a work visa, and most Ukrainians who come here will come here on the basis of visas, not visa-free. Abuse of visa-related issued must be dealt with by police authorities and it is necessary to get into the house once, "Foreign Minister Reinsalu emphasized.

Center Party Minister for Education and Research Mailis Reps confirmed to the ERR on Wednesday that the government has never discussed the issue of visa-free travel for Ukrainians.

-- 

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

foreign ministerurmas reinsalumart helme


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

taltech eu funding misuse controversy
MORE NEWS
11:24

Survey: Transferwise top employer pick for students, in diverse list

10:45

New Lasnamäe children's playground part of Christopher Nolan movie windfall

10:17

Party ratings: Centre Party support back to pre-election levels

08:25

Apartment block evacuated in Tallinn during police investigation

10.09

President Kersti Kaljulaid in UAE working visit

Opinion
Business
09.09

Finance Ministry forecast economic growth of 3.3 percent

08.09

SDE: Demolition of Estonian pension system must be stopped

07.09

Ministry forecasts 2.2 percent GDP growth ahead of state budget finalizing

06.09

Research finds public not clear on second pillar pension reform

06.09

Statistics: Inflation 2.4 percent on year to August, food biggest influence

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Watch Again
Latest news
18:50

Reform MP: Rescinding Ukraine visa waiver is radical foreign policy step

18:10

Arvo Pärt celebrates 84th birthday

17:50

Opinion: Either too small to escape punishment or too big to punish

17:30

Regional Jet business model seems to pay off as company posts first profits

17:15

National Audit Office fails four state IT projects

17:04

Gender pay gap 8.5 percent in public administration jobs

16:49

Estonia's proposed 2020 migration quota to be one fewer than 2019

16:18

Green party chair says insolvency not on the table

15:51

Foreign minister: Not possible to lift visa-free rules for Ukrainians

15:18

Rimi to launch online store in Estonia in 2020

14:43

Court jails Russian citizen caught spying in Estonia

14:15

Explosives removed from Õismäe apartment block

13:45

Interior minister to launch inquiry into Ukrainians migrating to Estonia

12:24

2018 civil service pay €1,711 a month, rises highest in local authorities

11:24

Survey: Transferwise top employer pick for students, in diverse list

10:45

New Lasnamäe children's playground part of Christopher Nolan movie windfall

10:17

Party ratings: Centre Party support back to pre-election levels

08:25

Apartment block evacuated in Tallinn during police investigation

10.09

President Kersti Kaljulaid in UAE working visit

10.09

Yana Toom joins Andrus Ansip in rejecting €11 advert refund

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: