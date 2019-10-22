Defense minister pledges Estonia's support to Ukraine will continue

Defense Minister Jüri Luik, on a visit to Ukraine, met with the Secretary of State and the new Secretary of the National Defense and Security Council to discuss enhancing defense cooperation.

During his meeting with Ukrainian Defense Minister Andriy Zagorodnyuk, Luik confirmed that Estonia will continue to support Ukraine both bilaterally and through NATO trust funds.

"Five years have passed since the illegal annexation of Crimea. We must continue to support our Ukrainian ally both politically and through defense cooperation," said Luik. He added that Estonia's support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity remains steadfast.

"Estonia is honored to help Ukraine, a victim of aggression. We will enhance Ukraine's independent defense capabilities by training Ukrainian armies, providing rehabilitation services to wounded soldiers, sharing cyber security knowledge, and providing English language courses to help security forces communicate more effectively with NATO," said Luik.

The Ukrainian and Estonian defense ministers said significant emphasis will be placed on cyberdefense cooperation both bilaterally and through the NATO Center for Cyber ​​Defense Cooperation.

At a meeting with the Estonian Defense Forces instructors, Luik emphasized the importance of their work. "The work you do is a vital contribution to international security and will help Ukraine develop an independent defense capability," Luik said.

During his meeting with the new Secretary of the Defense and Security Council Oleksii Danilov, Luik discussed the international situation and the status of the Minsk agreements. He also stressed that Russia's selective interpretation of the Minsk agreements was unacceptable.

"There is an urgent need to achieve a comprehensive ceasefire and to withdraw from the use of heavy weapons," he said. He stressed the urgent need to withdraw Russian troops from Ukraine.

The Ukrainian and Estonian defense ministers laid flowers at a memorial to the fallen victims of Russian aggression.

Minister of Defense Jüri Luik visited Ukraine. Source: Ministry of Defence

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!