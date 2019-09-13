ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Kaljulaid: Ukraine can become the next success story ({{commentsTotal}})

News
ERR News
President Kersti Kaljulaid speaking at Yalta European Strategy Annual Meeting in Kyiv on September 13.
President Kersti Kaljulaid speaking at Yalta European Strategy Annual Meeting in Kyiv on September 13. Source: YES
News

Who can say that Ukraine can't be the next global success story, President Kersti Kaljulaid said at the Yalta European Strategy (YES) Annual Meeting in Kyiv on Friday.

Speaking at the forum during a two-day working visit to Kyiv, Kaljulaid urged Ukraine to keep going with the reforms it had in place, adding the country could show the world the right way to develop if it does.

According to president Kaljulaid the liberal democratic world is a turbulent place right now.

"Rising inequalities and a lack of social mobility, which seems to make bad luck hereditary, breeding disappointment and creating an active search for radical change. This search is loud and visible, uncomfortable, but still a new consensus is nowhere to be seen," she said.

"Ukraine is striving to convince its citizens to continuously work towards the reforms to deliver for them something that people in the free western world nowadays doubt has ever been delivered," president Kaljulaid said.

"It is totally different if I compare it to 30 years ago when Estonia set out with its reform program," Kaljulaid explained, adding that: "On the other hand this is something that is also Ukraine's opportunity."

"This tells us that it is still worthwhile to see how our societies can be made better and more equal; how to solve the current problems. If you want it, then it has to be worth it and I see here a story arising for Ukraine for the future: it was the country that believed in human rights and democratic values, while everybody else was doubting you would succeed."

"Sometimes people ask me why should we stand up for Ukraine because they are not doing their homework. I say that 30 years ago when you were supporting Estonia's development, you didn't do it because you thought that at some point we will be a digital wonderland and you can learn something useful from us. So, what tells you that Ukraine is not the next place globally where these developments will show us the way?" Kaljulaid said.

 --

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

kersti kaljulaid


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

MORE NEWS
12.09

Estonia to use part of EU quota refugee money for integration activities

12.09

Outdoor adverts for British artist's exhibition banned in Tallinn

12.09

Air Baltic continues to make losses but still flies on

12.09

Police detain suspect after woman found dead in Viljandi County

12.09

Department of Cyber ​​Diplomacy to launch later this year

Opinion
Business
11.09

Rimi to launch online store in Estonia in 2020

11.09

2018 civil service pay €1,711 a month, rises highest in local authorities

11.09

Survey: Transferwise top employer pick for students, in diverse list

10.09

Statistics: Exports decreased in July while imports increased

09.09

Ministry of Finance forecasting €69 million more tax revenue for 2019

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Watch Again
Latest news
16:08

US Air Force transport plane in weekend low-level exercise over Estonia

15:43

Toom surprised EKRE voted with Centre on Estonian language bill

15:28

Minister for Population Affairs meets family values foundation

14:51

Kaljulaid: Ukraine can become the next success story

14:02

Estonian Language lessons to take place onboard Tallinn-Narva trains

13:27

Increasing number of foreign workers seeking help from lawyers

12:45

Daily: Study says Tallinn-Helsinki tunnel could bring Estonia €50 million

12:15

Kersti Sarapuu likely to be next Centre Party Riigikogu grouping leader

11:47

Simplified visa process to visit St. Petersburg launches in October Updated

11:29

President Kersti Kaljulaid on working visit to Ukraine

11:16

Culture is Happening: Events around Estonia from Sept. 13-19

10:56

Public services can soon be accessed using Smart-ID

10:50

Tänak gets off to relatively slow start in Rally Turkey

08:16

Reading corner to be built in Tallinn's Kadriorg

12.09

Tartu University researchers help reveal Scythians' true identity

12.09

Estonia to use part of EU quota refugee money for integration activities

12.09

Outdoor adverts for British artist's exhibition banned in Tallinn

12.09

Air Baltic continues to make losses but still flies on

12.09

Police detain suspect after woman found dead in Viljandi County

12.09

Department of Cyber ​​Diplomacy to launch later this year

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: