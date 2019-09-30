ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Estonia's PACE delegation to highlight problems related to Russia ({{commentsTotal}})

News
ERR News
Maria Jufereva-Skuratovski
Maria Jufereva-Skuratovski Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

Estonia's delegation to the Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) said on Monday it will draw attention to the problems caused by Russia at this week's Autumn Session.

Head of the Estonian delegation, member of the Riigikogu Maria Jufereva-Skuratovski (Centre), said it is important that the dialogue continues and Estonia participates in the Assembly. "In this complicated situation, Estonia has to take part in the dialogue and not boycott the work of the Assembly, " she said.

Jufereva-Skuratovski said that the recent issue of restoring Russia's rights was not on PACE's agenda this time, but the main task of the Estonian delegation in Strasbourg was to keep an eye on, and draw the attention of other member states, to the consequences of Russia's political activities.

"Russia's rights in the Assembly were restored this summer on certain conditions, but we are not satisfied with it, because they break international agreements. We wish to cooperate with all member states who understand that for the restoration of full voting rights, Russia has to meet all requirements set to it," Jufereva-Skuratovski said in a statement.

Member of the delegation Eerik-Niiles Kross (Reform) added that the key activity at this session would be making large Western countries aware of the seriousness of the crisis in PACE. "We will also continue to discuss with the like-minded countries the joint future actions that could restore PACE's authority in longer perspective," he said.

"At the critical times for the Council of Europe, it is important for the Estonian delegation to be present and actively ask also sharp questions," member of the Estonian delegation Indrek Saar (SDE) said. "We and the countries that share our views have to do our best to ensure that this major organisation would not lose its purpose to stand for democracy, human rights and the rule of law."

118 votes for vs 68 against

The parliamentary assembly, made up of MPs of the 47 member states in the Council of Europe, backed the decision to give back Russia's voting rights despite sharp protest on the part of Ukraine, the Baltic states, Poland, and the United Kingdom in June.

The decision means that a Russian delegation will now be welcome to participate in the upcoming vote on Wednesday to choose a new secretary-general of the Council of Europe.

Opponents of the decision have warned that this is the first step towards watering down and eventually completely abolishing the sanctions in place against Russia for its involvement in the destabilization of Eastern Ukraine and the annexation of Crimea.

President Kersti Kaljulaid called the decision "shameful," stressing that there haven't been any developments since 2014 that would justify such a step. "The reason for these sanctions was a blatant violation of international law by Russia. Not one of the reasons why Russia's voting rights were suspended in 2014 has changed," the president wrote.

Of PACE's representatives, 118 voted in favor and 68 against. There were 10 abstentions. All three Estonian representatives voted against, ERR News reported at the time of the vote.

-- 

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

russiacouncil of europepaceparliamentary assembly of the council of europe


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

State budget 2020
MORE NEWS
28.09

MS Estonia disaster 25th anniversary marked in Tallinn, Pärnu and Võru

28.09

More than 80,000 pensioners to pay income tax after pension increase

27.09

Interior minister wants PPA missing persons overview after Aivar Rehe case

27.09

What the papers say: Climate strikes, trade unions, tallest tree dries up

27.09

200,000 doses of flu vaccine to be sold in Estonia this season

Opinion
Business
27.09

Budget airline Lauda to start direct flights between Tallinn and Vienna

26.09

Pharmacists: Reversing reform would drive rural pharmacies out of market

26.09

Planned meager salary increase in 2020 not enough, teachers say

26.09

Swedbank's top brass to meet with Estonian PM next week

26.09

State finds €2 million in budget for proposed western rail link

Estonia 100
FEATURES
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Watch Again
Latest news
10:37

Gallery: President opens New Estonian Academy of Music and Theatre center

09:42

Estonia's PACE delegation to highlight problems related to Russia

08:47

Defence force conscripts to be allowed to leave barracks at night

29.09

Accomodated visitors to Saaremaa increase in July by 9,000 in 10 years

29.09

Estonian Health Insurance Fund to get €114 million next year

29.09

Daily: International Investigators to visit Estonia over ski doping scandal

29.09

New bill could give municipalities more powers to control public order

29.09

Fragments of 100 Viking swords unearthed in north Estonia

28.09

In case you missed it: Sept. 23-27

28.09

Tallinn police nab armed robber

28.09

Mart Laar: EKRE will not join Bank of Estonia's supervisory board

28.09

Budget earmarks €48 million for border construction until 2022

28.09

Gallery: Commemorations held for victims of MS Estonia disaster

28.09

Brown bear still waiting for Russian visa in Tallinn Zoo

28.09

MS Estonia disaster 25th anniversary marked in Tallinn, Pärnu and Võru

28.09

More than 80,000 pensioners to pay income tax after pension increase

27.09

Interior minister wants PPA missing persons overview after Aivar Rehe case

27.09

What the papers say: Climate strikes, trade unions, tallest tree dries up

27.09

Culture is Happening: Events around Estonia from Sept. 27-Oct. 3

27.09

200,000 doses of flu vaccine to be sold in Estonia this season

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: