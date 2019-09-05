Estonia's Council of Europe representative presents credentials

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Estonia's Permanent Representative to the Council of Europe, Rasmus Lumi, presented his credentials to the Secretary General of the Council of Europe, Thorbjørn Jagland, in Strasbourg on Wednesday.

After the presentation ceremony, Ambassador Lumi welcomed the fact that issues such as artificial intelligence and cyber security have been added to the agenda of the Council of Europe.

"As a digital country, Estonia considers it important to think about the intersection of technology and human rights and ensure the protection of human rights and the rule of law in a rapidly changing world. We hope that the Council of Europe will continue its leading role in this field," Ambassador Lumi said. 

The meeting also covered Russia's outstanding membership fee of the Council of Europe, and Ukraine. Discussing the situation in Ukraine, Lumi stressed that Estonia continued to support the policy of non-recognition of the annexation of the Crimean peninsula.

Lumi graduated from the Faculty of Law of the University of Tartu and joined the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in 1995 as a junior desk officer at the Legal Department. His most recent posting, from 2014 until the summer of 2019, was as the Estonian Ambassador to Spain.

The Council of Europe was founded May 1949 with the aim of protecting and promoting human rights, the rule of law and democracy. Today the council includes 47 member states and provides the protection of rights for nearly 830 million people.

Estonia joined the Council of Europe on 14 May 1993.

 --

Editor: Helen Wright

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

