President Kersti Kaljulaid on working visit to Ukraine

President Kersti Kaljulaid is on a two-day working visit to Ukraine where she will meet with the President and Prime Minister in Kyiv.

Kaljulaid met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk and Dmytro Razumkov, Speaker of Parliament, and will speak at the Yalta European Strategy Forum on Friday.

On Thursday she met with Prime Minister Honcharuk, and expressed continued support for the territorial integrity of Ukraine and its aspirations towards the European Union and NATO. On Friday she will meet with President Zelensky.

The meetings with the Ukrainian heads of state will review the latest developments in Ukraine, the state of reforms, the fight against corruption and the rule of law.

The president will return to Estonia late on Friday evening.

