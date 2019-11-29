ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Järvik paid advisers bonuses before firing them ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Mart Järvik (standing) and Mart Ummelas (sitting).
Mart Järvik (standing) and Mart Ummelas (sitting). Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

Prior to his own dismissal as minister of rural affairs on Monday, Mart Järvik (EKRE) also dismissed his advisers Maido Pajo and Mart Ummelas, paying each of them a bonus as well.

Pajo, with whom an employment contract was concluded on April 29, the day Prime Minister Jüri Ratas' (Centre) second government was sworn into office, received a bonus equal to one month's salary, or €2,400, for "good professional achievements."

Ummelas, who was hired on Aug. 26, likewise received a bonus equal to one month's pay, or €2,000, and with the same justification.

Both ex-advisers will also receive financial compensation for unused vacation days.

Järvik's last day in office as minister of rural affairs was Nov. 25.

-

Editor: Aili Vahtla

ministry of rural affairsmart ummelasmart järvikmaido pajo
