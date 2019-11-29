Järvik paid advisers bonuses before firing them

Prior to his own dismissal as minister of rural affairs on Monday, Mart Järvik (EKRE) also dismissed his advisers Maido Pajo and Mart Ummelas, paying each of them a bonus as well.

Pajo, with whom an employment contract was concluded on April 29, the day Prime Minister Jüri Ratas' (Centre) second government was sworn into office, received a bonus equal to one month's salary, or €2,400, for "good professional achievements."

Ummelas, who was hired on Aug. 26, likewise received a bonus equal to one month's pay, or €2,000, and with the same justification.

Both ex-advisers will also receive financial compensation for unused vacation days.

Järvik's last day in office as minister of rural affairs was Nov. 25.

