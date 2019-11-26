ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Helme, Kokk to take on rural affairs minister duties until Järvik replaced ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR News
Ministry of Rural Affairs building in Tallinn.
Ministry of Rural Affairs building in Tallinn. Source: ERR
News

Minister of the Interior Mart Helme (EKRE) and then Minister of the Environment Rene Kokk (EKRE) will take on the duties of minister of rural affairs until a replacement has been found for ex-minister Mart Järvik (EKRE).

Upon the proposal of Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Centre), President Kersti Kaljulaid dismissed Järvik from his position as minister of rural affairs. Helme will fulfill the duties of the rural affairs minister through Friday, Nov. 29; Kokk will then take over and fulfill the minister's duties until the new minister is sworn in, according to a government press release.

Järvik had served as minister of rural affairs since the swearing in of Ratas' second government on April 29.

He was dismissed on Monday after ending up at the center of several scandals, including a conflict of interest in an Agricultural Registers and Information Board (PRIA) related matter, which falls under the remit of the Ministry of Rural Affairs, as well as a listeria-related scandal connected to the Harku fish processing plant of Estonian fish producer M.V.Wool.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

mart helmeministry of rural affairsrene kokkmart järvik
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Watch Again
Latest news
16:47

RB Rail supervisory board appoints interim CEO, CTO

16:34

Media mogul Hans H. Luik: Anonymous comments fell victim to capitalism

16:18

LSM: Anger at airBaltic cabin baggage rule change

16:05

Ratas' call to recognize exemplary citizens flooded by support for Lemetti

15:43

Interview: Scottish actor Ewen Bremner in Tallinn

15:14

Paper: Journalists' union worried about punishment of whistleblowers

15:01

Opposition parties in no hurry to start any new no-confidence motion

14:42

Justice chancellor: Järvik release on same day may help Lemetti's case

14:31

NATO Air Policing jets escort Russian military plane in Baltic airspace

14:07

Zelensky hopes for Estonia's support in UN Security Council

13:47

Reinsalu to Swedish foreign minister: We are grateful for Sweden's support

13:08

Number of domestic violence-related criminal offenses remains on rise

12:49

Helme, Kokk to take on rural affairs minister duties until Järvik replaced

12:10

Gallery: Kaljulaid meets Ukrainian president at Kadriorg

11:40

Winter tires required on all vehicles as of Sunday, Dec. 1

11:26

Eckerö cancels all Tuesday Tallinn-Helsinki connections

11:04

Ratas: Lemetti declined to attend meeting to clarify ministry situation

10:37

Newspapers criticize prime minister's decision to release Lemetti

10:14

Third quarter construction volumes down following 3.5 years of growth

09:59

Ratas: No repeat of the Lemetti case

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: