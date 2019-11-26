Helme, Kokk to take on rural affairs minister duties until Järvik replaced

Minister of the Interior Mart Helme (EKRE) and then Minister of the Environment Rene Kokk (EKRE) will take on the duties of minister of rural affairs until a replacement has been found for ex-minister Mart Järvik (EKRE).

Upon the proposal of Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Centre), President Kersti Kaljulaid dismissed Järvik from his position as minister of rural affairs. Helme will fulfill the duties of the rural affairs minister through Friday, Nov. 29; Kokk will then take over and fulfill the minister's duties until the new minister is sworn in, according to a government press release.

Järvik had served as minister of rural affairs since the swearing in of Ratas' second government on April 29.

He was dismissed on Monday after ending up at the center of several scandals, including a conflict of interest in an Agricultural Registers and Information Board (PRIA) related matter, which falls under the remit of the Ministry of Rural Affairs, as well as a listeria-related scandal connected to the Harku fish processing plant of Estonian fish producer M.V.Wool.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!