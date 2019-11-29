ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Search for new interior ministry deputy secretary general draws blank ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

Mart Helme at a Ministry of the Interior press conference
Mart Helme at a Ministry of the Interior press conference Source: ERR
A quest to find a new deputy secretary general for homeland security, law enforcement and migration affairs has not met with success so far, ERR reports.

The role was open to applicants via a competition process, but interior minister Mart Helme (EKRE) found no suitable candidate from the seven candidates, with a new round being announced.

"Internal security, law enforcement and migration policies are important areas that are close to my heart and where I consider it very important that the future deputy secretary general share my views on the development of this area," Helme said on Friday.

The new selection round is open until mid-January, ERR reports, with interior ministry secretary general Lauri Lugna covering the duties of the deputy for the time being.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

mart helmeinterior ministryminister of the interiorinterior ministry deputy secretary general
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

