Search for new interior ministry deputy secretary general draws blank

A quest to find a new deputy secretary general for homeland security, law enforcement and migration affairs has not met with success so far, ERR reports.

The role was open to applicants via a competition process, but interior minister Mart Helme (EKRE) found no suitable candidate from the seven candidates, with a new round being announced.

"Internal security, law enforcement and migration policies are important areas that are close to my heart and where I consider it very important that the future deputy secretary general share my views on the development of this area," Helme said on Friday.

The new selection round is open until mid-January, ERR reports, with interior ministry secretary general Lauri Lugna covering the duties of the deputy for the time being.

