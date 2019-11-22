ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Ratas on Järvik report: My suspicions were confirmed ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

news
ERR
Prime Minister Jüri Ratas.
Prime Minister Jüri Ratas. Source: Anna Aurelia Minev/ERR
news

Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Centre) told Kuku Radio in an interview that the conclusions drawn by a committee formed to look into the activities of Minister of Rural Affairs Mart Järvik (EKRE) have confirmed Ratas' recent suspicions.

"The report confirmed my doubts that I voiced seven or eight days ago, when I said I had questions," Ratas said.

"A situation where there are suspicions of conflict of interest and truthfulness concerning a member of the government is worrying, of course" Ratas added.

The PM said that a decision regarding Järvik requires him to meet the chairmen of both of Centre's coalition partners face to face. "I do not know when that could be. One chairman (Isamaa leader Helir-Valdor Seeder – ed.) is coming from abroad," he said.

ERR's political editor Toomas Sildam wrote on Friday that the law does not prescribe severance pay for a minister who resigns. However, if the proposal to release the minister from office comes from the prime minister, the outgoing minister will be paid half a year's salary. That is a little over €30,000. Sildam suggested that the coalition seems to be going for the latter option.

"It is true that a distinction is made when one leaves voluntarily. There has been an example in the Centre Party. Back then, it was between the finance ministry and the government office. Today, we have concluded that when a minister quits voluntarily, no compensation is in order. In this case, it is a matter of what the minister feels, whether he has made a mistake or not. So far, his comments following the report have been that he has done nothing wrong and will not resign.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

jüri ratasmart järvikjärvik scandal
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Watch Again
Latest news
18:11

More than 10,000 businesses established by Estonian e-residents

17:46

M.V.Wool: Vet board has not repeat tested us for listeria in a month

17:29

More than 5,700 Finnish digital prescriptions used in Estonia

17:04

ALDE admits mistake in publishing Ansip and Toom's election ads

16:33

Ratas on Järvik report: My suspicions were confirmed

16:29

Ukraine cancels free long-term visas for Estonian citizens

16:10

Finnish parliament speaker to visit Estonia on Monday

15:54

Ministry to merge agencies, PR bureau hired

15:31

Eesti Energia dismisses head of Latvian subsidy over 'loss of confidence'

15:13

Victims of communism museum to stay in Patarei after redevelopment

14:43

Estonians' drive to buy alcohol in Latvia subsiding

14:16

OECD: Estonian government should reconsider its pension reform

13:47

Study shows more than 30 percent of people have no savings

13:04

Culture is Happening: Events around Estonia from Nov. 22-28

12:38

Kaljulaid on working visit to Stockholm

12:15

Galleries: Navy and Air Force mark 101st anniversaries

11:46

Paper: Child support increases after minimum wage rises

11:14

Helme: EKRE still backs Järvik

10:50

Hotel made of shipping containers to open in Tallinn

10:28

Mulgimaa leaders hold first joint sitting in Taagepera

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: