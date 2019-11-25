President, prime minister to discuss political situation Monday afternoon

President Kersti Kaljulaid and Prime Minister Juri Ratas (Centre) are to meet late on Monday afternoon to discuss the current political situation, following the release from office of rural affairs minister Mart Järvik (EKRE) and ministry Secretary General Illar Lemetti, Baltic News Service reports.

The meeting is to take place at Kadriorg Palace at 5.30 p.m., according to BNS, with the president due to make a statement half an hour later.

The prime minister on Monday morning submitted to the president a proposal for the release of Mart Järvik from office following a government-initiated inquiry into his activities, headed by Secretary of State Taimar Peterkop and published last Thursday. The inquiry found that Järvik had overstepped his authority in respect of at least two bodies falling under the ministry's remit – Agricultural Registers and Information Board (PRIA) and the Veterinary and Food Board (VTA) – as well as conflict of interest claims in connection with a former adviser, and inconsistencies over when exactly he became aware of Listeria contamination allegations at fish processing company M.V.Wool.

Illar Lemetti was released by the government just hours before Mart Järvik's departure was announced; ironically it was the latter who had pushed for his removal, something which needed governmental approval, which came after an extraordinary government sitting via telephone Monday morning.

