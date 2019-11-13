ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Centre Party leaders demand Kallas apologize for Ratas remarks ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Kaja Kallas.
Kaja Kallas. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

Centre Party members have hit back at opposition Reform Party leader Kaja Kallas' claims that Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Centre) would sell Estonia up the river, if it meant remaining in office.

Speaking on ETV current affairs show Aktuaalne kaamera, Kallas said that she had not spoken with Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Centre) on the current controversy engulfing the coalition and rural affairs minister Mart Järvik (EKRE) and had no intention of entering into any Ratas-led coalition.

"I'm not ready to go to government if Jüri Ratas is prime minister. Looking at everything he has accomplished in the role, Jüri Ratas as prime minister would sell Estonia up the river, as soon as he could, to continue as prime minister, and I think this is not in Estonia's interests," Kallas said.

Centre responses

Jüri Ratas himself commented on Kallas' speech on his social media account, noting that the Reform leader had effectively accused him of treason.

"As Prime Minister of the Republic of Estonia, I have worked for Estonia for nearly three years at the head of two different governments. Today, opposition leader Kaja Kallas has essentially accused me of being open to treason," Ratas wrote on Tuesday night.

Social affairs minister Tanel Kiik said that Kallas should apologize.

Minister of Social Affairs Kiik commented on social media: "I read ERR's portal and initially assumed that what Kaja Kallas had said had been interpreted too vaguely," Kiik noted on his social media account Tuesday night.

"Unfortunately, the Aktuaalne kaamera interview leaves no doubt that the head of the Reform Party has indicted Jüri Ratas with the absurd accusation of selling off Estonia, for which she should apologize immediately," Kiik went on.

Chair of Centre's Riigikogu grouping Kersti Sarapuu echoed the line.

"The comments by Kaja Kallas reflect the desire of the opposition Reform Party to return to power, unelected. This is yet another example of the need for the Reform Party to be kept as far away from government responsibilities as possible," Sarapuu said.

"Kaja Kallas must publicly apologize for the grave offense. Otherwise she will be unfit to continue working in the Riigikogu," Sarapuu went on, according to ERR's online news in Estonian.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

jüri rataskaja kallaskersti sarapuutanel kiikcentre party
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Watch Again
Latest news
13:44

Tallinn City Government to get crisis room emergency generator

13:12

SEB forecasts Estonian economy will slow down sharply

12:42

Kaja Kallas: Ratas needs to prove he is not hostage to EKRE

12:08

Disability rights group want law changed to make station staff offer help

11:37

International integration conference addresses multilingualism and identity

11:04

Committee decides society is not ready for legalization of cannabis

10:36

Centre Party leaders demand Kallas apologize for Ratas remarks

10:04

Turkish national gets suspended sentence after TV host traffic death

09:30

Huko Aaspõllu: Pharmacy reform has failed

09:02

Järvik: I haven't done anything that I should resign for

08:33

Prime Minister: Investigation will be launched into Järvik's activities

12.11

Power grid company Elering to invest €111 million with help of EU funds

12.11

State needs central coordinator in crisis situations

12.11

Toomas Sildam: Ministers' words carry double weight

12.11

14-year-old Tallinn Zoo lioness dies

12.11

Up to 46.3 million shares up for grabs in Coop Pank IPO next week

12.11

Tallinn does not support Reform's kindergarten language transition bill

12.11

Finance ministry analysis: more non-ethnic Estonian civil servants needed

12.11

Inflow of alcohol taxes increase by 10.7 percent

12.11

New EKRE minister Kaimar Karu in first interview: the weak need protection

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: