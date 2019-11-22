Police not opening criminal proceedings into Kaja Kallas online threats

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
BNS
Kaja Kallas (Reform).
Kaja Kallas (Reform). Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
The Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) says it will not open criminal proceedings in the wake of an investigation into threats made against Reform Party leader Kaja Kallas last week.

Kaido Saarniit, head of the Police and Border Guard Board's (PPA) Central Tallinn Police Station, told the Delfi news portal that since the suspects were not present in Estonia when the threats were sent, and there was no reason to believe the threat would actually be carried out, no prosecution will be forthcoming.

However, the PPA is still trying to locate the three individuals, thought to be residing in Sweden, and operating a fake Facebook site from where the threats, both death threats and a threat of rape, were made last Thursday.

"Nevertheless, we want to continue to talk to these people to get the message across," Saarniit added.

"We have collected information from both public sources and our own databases, communicated with different people, verified multiple addresses and contacted various email and phone numbers," Saarniit explained.

"Our goal is to get in touch with these people, but we haven't succeeded yet," Saarniit added.

The same group thought to be behind the Facebook account, which bears the name Kalle Tamm Vahur and whose activity reportedly mostly relates to the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE), is also thought to have sent a threatening message to journalist Vilja Kiisler in March.

Kiisler also reported the incident to the police.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

